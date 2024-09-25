Arne Slot. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool predicted starting XI to face West Ham in the Carabao Cup third round.

Liverpool begin the defence of the Carabao Cup when they welcome West Ham United to Anfield (20.00 BST).

The Reds claimed the competition for a record 10th time last season when they beat Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley. It was the final of seven pieces of silverware that Jurgen Klopp won during his nine years in the hot seat - and now Arne Slot will be aiming to make history of his own.

Liverpool’s start to their new era has gone has positively as anyone could have expected. The only stutter was a 1-0 defeat by Nottingham Forest but the Reds bounced back emphatically by beating AC Milan in the Champions League and then earning a 3-0 win over Bournemouth last weekend.

In truth, Slot is likely to rotate his side, although he is wary of the threat West Ham pose. Despite the Hammers making a lacklustre start to the campaign under Julen Lopetegui, picking up four points so far, they still have plenty of players who can pose a threat.

With everything in mind, here’s the Liverpool team predicted to face West Ham.

GK - Caoimhin Kelleher

The Republic of Ireland international was kept at Anfield in the transfer window despite expressing his desire to play regular football. But Liverpool underlined why they made that decision when Kelleher deputised magnificently for the injured Alisson against Bournemouth - and Slot has confirmed he’ll be in between the posts again.

RB - Conor Bradley

Trent Alexander-Arnold has started every game so far and a rest is likely. Bradley has had a decent amount of game-time off the bench and will be hoping to impress.

CB - Jarell Quansah

The 21-year-old has had to be patient since he was taken off at half-time on the opening-day win at Ipswich. Quansah remains highly regarded at the club and can have no complaints over his lack of minutes given the former of Ibrahima Konate.

CB - Joe Gomez

The Reds’ longest-serving player has made only a solitary substitute outing so far this term. He’ll be determined to impress and is likely to captain the team.

LB - Kostas Tsimikas

Was handed a start in the 3-1 win over AC Milan in the Champions League last week but is very much behind Andy Robertson in the pecking order.

CM - Wataru Endo

The Japan international has fallen out of favour since Slot’s arrival as head coach following a tweak in playing style from Jurgen Klopp. Endo wasn’t in the match-day squad against Bournemouth and has made only two brief cameos so far this term but will be determined to prove to his boss he can fit into Liverpool’s plans.

CM - Tyler Morton

The 21-year-old has found himself in limbo after spending the previous two campaigns on loan in the Championship. Yet Slot is likely to rest his midfield and Morton proved last term at Hull that he is press-resistant on the ball - and was wanted by Bayer Leverkusen in the summer window.

CM - Curtis Jones

Played a prominent part in pre-season and is a player who Slot admires. But Jones’ minor injury he sustained in August, coupled with Liverpool’s winning form, has meant that the academy product hasn’t yet had as much action as he’d like this term.

RW - Federico Chiesa

The summer signing from Juventus caught the eye during his Anfield debut against Bournemouth. He will now be out to do that on a potential full debut but won’t play 90 minutes.

ST - Darwin Nunez

Scored a superb goal in the Bournemouth triumph and worked tirelessly out of possession. Slot hinted after the game that Nunez could again feature against West Ham and it might make sense given that he hasn’t played much so far this term.

LW - Cody Gakpo

The Holland international was magnificent in the Milan triumph yet found himself out of the team against Bournemouth - with Luis Diaz firing a double. Like many, Gakpo can’t have too many complaints and needs to take his chance when it comes around.

Subs

Jaros, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Robertson, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Nyoni, Jota, Diaz.