Trent Alexander-Arnold is now attracting attention from within the Premier League.

As the January transfer window approaches, the main topic of conversation surrounding Liverpool remains the trio who are nearing the end of their contracts. While Mohamed Salah’s situation is the most promimnent in the headlines right now, it’s Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future that is being discussed the most.

Since Real Madrid registered their interest in the right-back, rumours have been swirling around his current situation at Anfield. Alexander-Arnold is a product of the Liverpool academy and has made it clear in the past that his goal is to captain his boyhood club. However, the more time that passes without a new contract announcement, the more fans are growing concerned he will be leaving Liverpool in 2025.

Real Madrid have been linked with the 26-year-old for some time now and his friendship with England international teammate Jude Bellingham has been adding to the swirling rumours. Arne Slot has stressed that he has no intention of weakening his title-challenging squad in any way during the January window, which has left rivals clubs eyeing a free move at the end of the season.

Los Blancos aren’t the only club showing interest in the idea of signing Alexander-Arnold on a free contract, either. A shock update has dropped that a club a lot closer to home are also considering a swoop for the Anfield icon.

According to CaughtOffside, Manchester City are ‘interested’ in signing Alexander-Arnold and have ‘already opened talks’ with his representatives. However, while there is still time for Liverpool to agree new terms with their vice-captain, ‘it remains to be seen’ how this potential situation will unfold.

City are reportedly on the market for new options at right-back to compete with Kyle Walker. Pep Guardiola’s side have slipped significantly down the table following their recent four-game losing streak in the Premier League. Their 2-0 defeat to Liverpool marked seven consecutive matches without a win in all competitions.

Amid interest from both City and Real Madrid, other clubs are naturally keeping their eye on the Alexander-Arnold situation. Madrid’s rivals Barcelona are said to be ‘prioritising’ the right-back as a target to compete with Jules Koundé. Paris Saint-Germain have also been mentioned, as they target potential alternatives to Achraf Hakimi.

Salah and Virgil van Dijk have also been attracting attention as they too risk leaving the club for free in the summer. Football Insider recently reported that the two are likely to ‘now sign new contracts’ with the Reds following latest talks. However, Alexander-Arnold is said to be ‘50-50’ on where his future lies.