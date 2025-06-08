Liverpool prepare 'final written offer' as club record signing 'considered done'

The Pompey connection is deepening at Liverpool. Pic: Getty | Getty Images

Liverpool are putting together the final pieces of the puzzle to sign Florian Wirtz.

Liverpool continue to dominate the headlines as their pursuit of Florian Wirtz remains of worldwide interest. The transfer saga is one of the hottest topics of the summer transfer window and both fans and neutrals alike are waiting for the deal to be finalised.

Plenty of updates have been churned out as the Reds push to bring Wirtz to Anfield. After finishing the 2024/25 season with 16 goals and 15 assists mostly from midfield, supporters and the media are already thinking about how he will fit into Arne Slot’s team.

As the newly-crowned Premier League champions, Liverpool have their foot to the floor when it comes to bolstering their team for a title-defending season. The Reds are closing in on agreeing a deal with Bayer Leverkusen and a fresh report from Germany has provided the latest on their push for Wirtz.

Liverpool plan ‘final written offer’ for Florian Wirtz

According to Bild, Liverpool plan to make a ‘final written offer’ to sign Wirtz this summer.

Naturally, Bayer Leverkusen are standing firm on their asking price for their star midfielder. The Reds have already seen a reported €130 million (£109m) bid rejected by the Bundesliga side. They are now expected to return with an offer of €140 million (£118m), while Bayer remain adamant on their €150 million (£126m) figure. This amount could still be reached through Liverpool’s offer through add-ons and bonuses.

Bild also recently reported that Wirtz’s move to Merseyside is now ‘considered a done deal’. While everything but a fee has been agreed, the contract offer in question will reportedly see Wirtz commit to Liverpool until 2030, if all goes to plan.

The German outlet also claimed the 22-year-old is expected to earn ‘up to’ €22 million (£18.5m) per year with Liverpool. This roughly breaks down to a weekly wage of £355,000.

Despite Bayer Leverkusen rejecting initial approaches from Liverpool, communication remains between the two clubs and an agreement ‘is considered certain’ by German media.

Florian Wirtz would become record Liverpool transfer

If all comes to fruition and Liverpool secure the signing of Wirtz, he will become the club’s record signing by a significant amount.

As things stand, Darwin Nunez holds the title of the most expensive Liverpool signing. The Uruguayan joined the club from Benfica in 2022, for a fee worth up to the £85 million.

However, it is unclear how much of that has actually been paid, as reports from Portugal have suggested Nunez failed to meet some clauses included in the deal to trigger the add-ons. This means there is a chance Virgil van Dijk could still technically be Liverpool’s most expensive player at £75 million.

Either way, the figure quoted for Wirtz will eclipse the Van Dijk and Nunez fees. If either of the £118 million and £126 million figures reported by Bild are correct, Liverpool will also set a new British transfer record, which is currently held by Chelsea and Moises Caicedo, after his £115 million move from Brighton and Hove Albion in 2023.