All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp’s men prepare for their first pre-season friendly.

Liverpool are kicking on with their pre-season preparations and are about to start their warm-up fixture schedule.

There is plenty of work to do, with pre-season only a week old for Liverpool, and even less for international players.

But Klopp will be helped by the presence of new additions, with the likes of Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho arriving this summer.

And the Reds continue to be linked with a number of transfers, so we have rounded up all the latest news and rumours on that front.

Jota contract

Liverpool are said to be working on a new contract for Diogo Jota.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Reds have been delighted with their £40m acquisition, and they are now considering offering a new deal.

The Reds saw Sadio Mane leave this summer due to allowing him to move into the final year of his contract, while they were successful in keeping Mo Salah around.

Liverpool are hoping to repear the latter scenario with Jota.

Klopp on midfielder transfer

Jurgen Klopp has issued a lenghty explanation over why he is not likely to sign a midfielder this summer.

He said in his latest press conference: “I don’t think something will happen in midfield. You never know, if somebody comes to me and says ‘I want to go’… but nobody came to me yet.

“If that happens then we have to talk. But if the situation stays like it is, then tell me why [I should sign someone]? I do not understand.

“People told me about this discussion but the last thing that would have crossed my mind is that we have to do this [sign another midfielder].

“We can go through it. Where do you want to start? So, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Thiago, James Milner, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – now you tell me what kind of player are we missing?

“Do we want a midfielder who is offensive, 1.95m tall and arrives into the box to head balls in? Do we miss that? OK, apart from that!

“We have three players in the squad who can easily play as a No.6 – Fabinho, of course, but also Hendo and Milly played it fine.

“Creativity? If we bring in a player just for that, we immediately make it more difficult for Harvey, Curtis and Fabio. They can all play different positions as well, of course: Curtis can play a line higher and Harvey and Fabio can play there, too.

“We can play a different system as well, where we might only need two midfielders, but then all these guys can play as a No.10 in the new system.

“So where is the need for a midfielder? The day when somebody comes to me and tells me why exactly…

“We should not forget that last season, in the first four games, Harvey was the best player. He was outstanding.

“Fabio, you look at him and what he did at Fulham. Why should we bring a boy in and then tell him he is midfielder number nine? It makes no sense.

“You have to leave the doors open for the boys. I really don’t understand the discussion about the midfielders.”

Williams sold

Liverpool have now completed the sale of full-back Neco Williams.

Williams, who impressed at Fulham in the second half of last season, and he has now left Anfield permanently.