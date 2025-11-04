Liverpool soon face Real Madrid in the Champions League. | Getty Images

Liverpool could be on the hunt for a Real Madrid star to elevate Arne Slot’s side

Liverpool host Real Madrid at Anfield on Tuesday night in arguably one of the most highly-anticipated fixtures which will take place in the Champions League this season.

Not only will it be the meeting of two of Europe’s biggest sides, with 21 Champions League titles between them, who have met in the final of the competition twice in the last seven years.

But there are significant sub-plots developing, not least the return of Trent Alexander-Arnold to Anfield. The former Reds hero joined Real Madrid in the summer and will have his first opportunity to step out on the turf he used to call his own, though there is no guarantee that Xabi Alonso decides to start the England right-back against his boyhood club.

In addition, fresh transfer links are beginning to develop between the two clubs and it will be intriguing to see how things unfold in the months which follow.

Liverpool ‘renew interest’ in Eduardo Camavinga

According to reports by Fichajes in Spain, Liverpool might be back in with a move for Eduardo Camavinga in the near future. The Reds have reportedly ‘renewed their interest’ in the 22-year-old French midfielder, who can play across a variety of positions but has not been a key part of the side so far during Alonso’s reign at the Bernabeu.

The report states that Liverpool are ‘preparing an initial offer’ worth close to €60million (£52.8m). While Madrid have no intention of selling the young star, though they do not rule out considering proposals if the offer is ‘sufficiently attractive’ as the player is ‘not indispensable’ under Alonso.

It is believed that Real could demand a fee of closer to €80m (£72m) to consider selling the midfielder, who has shown his versatility in playing a number of different positions in his Los Blancos career across central midfield, a deeper-lying role and even full-back. He remains a ‘highly valued’ player at the club due to his youth and potential, but a summer exit in 2026 may not be off the table if his secondary role at the Bernabeu persists.

Liverpool and Real Madrid transfer window merry-go-round

This is not the only time Liverpool and Real Madrid have been intertwined in transfer rumours since the departure of Trent, as Reds contract rebel Ibrahima Konate has been linked with a free transfer to Los Blancos next summer and the belief amongst some is that his head may already have been partially turned by the links.

In addition, Real have been linked with a swoop for Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, in a move which Slot and the club will hope to block from becoming a reality. Furthermore, the 15-time European champions have been reported as one of the clubs interested in Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, who almost signed for Liverpool on transfer deadline day but may now find a long list of suitors queuing up for his signature in summer 2026.

With Liverpool’s renewed links to Camavinga the latest speculation involving the two clubs, these sub-plots will only serve to add to the drama at Anfield as both European giants aim to secure a major victory on Tuesday night.

