Liverpool are starting to push through some important transfer decisions this window.

Recent Liverpool reports have discussed their stance on sending some exciting youngsters out on loan this summer. Ben Doak has been the main name in the spotlight over the past week or so, with rival Premier League clubs interesting in signing the Scottish starlet.

Paul Gorst told RedMenTV that Leicester City and Southampton are two of the teams interested in bringing in Doak but Celtic are also in the race too.

“As far as I’m aware, the plan is or was to sit down with his representatives, Slot and Richard Hughes after the tour. It might even happen this week to sort of discuss what’s next, where is going to be the best fit for him,” Gorst said last week.

While Liverpool make a decision on where Doak could end up beyond the summer, they have now apparently made a decision on fellow rising star James McConnell. According to TEAMtalk, the Reds are ‘ready’ to send the 19-year-old out on loan before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

‘A number’ of EFL clubs have registered there interest in McConnell and Liverpool are now ‘prepared to sanction a loan’ for the midfielder in order for him to experience crucial first team minutes. The teen has made nine senior appearances for Liverpool since his initial breakthrough. McConnell made a few cameo appearances in both the Premier League and Europa League last term, he also started two games in the FA Cup, so he has dipped his toe into the first team action with Liverpool but he’s still a way off becoming a challenger for a regular first team spot.

The midfielder is someone who Jurgen Klopp was fond of during his time as Liverpool manager. Last year, the German spoke during the Reds’ pre-season, following a 4-0 win over Leicester City. Klopp had compliments for plenty of his players but he especially mentioned McConnell, who came on as a substitute during the match.

“It was clear that although we scored three goals in the first half, Cody, Dom, Luis, Ben and Harvey really showed up in the second half. And the boy James on the No.6 is just a joy to watch. He had never played the position before but he throws his heart on to the pitch. I am really happy the high press looked better in the second half,” he said, via The Athletic.

McConnell mainly operates centrally but he also has experience operating more defensively and even in an attacking role. His versatility could make him a valuable asset to Arne Slot if his pending loan move goes well and he continues to show his abilities.