Joe Gomez is close to signing a new contract at Liverpool amid Aston Villa and AS Roma transfer rumours.

Joe Gomez is closing in on signing a new Liverpool contract, reports suggest.

The Times claims that the 25-year-old is ready to commit his future to Anfield - despite spending the 2021-22 season on the fringes of things.

After making a full recovery from a serious knee injury, Gomez spent last term as fourth-choice centre-back behind Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate.

In total, the defender made only 21 appearances and four Premier League starts.

But despite being out of favour, Gomez has always remained highly regarded by Reds manager Jurgen Klopp.

And with two years still to go on his current deal, Liverpool are ready to hand Gomez - who arrived from Charlton in 2015 - fresh terms.

Aston Villa have been linked with the England international on several occasions.

The Mirror also reports that AS Roma have shown interest

But to fend off any potential suitors, Liverpool are ready to tie Gomez down to a new contract.

He's already returned for Reds pre-season training and will be looking to impress Klopp ahead of the new campaign.

Gomez has won every trophy possible during his seven years on Merseyside.