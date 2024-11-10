Liverpool sit top of the Premier League table

Liverpool sit top of the tree heading into the international break above Manchester City and Arsenal. They are back in action on 23rd November with an away trip to Southampton.

Arne Slot’s side won 2-0 at home to Aston Villa this weekend after goals by Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Attacker eyed

Liverpool are preparing an ‘offer’ for Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Omar Marmoush, according to a report by Fichajes. They are being linked with a swoop for the Bundesliga ace ahead of the January transfer window.

Marmoush, who is 25-years-old, has been in fine fine so far this term and has scored 13 goals in 15 games in all competitions, 10 of which have come in the league. He is an Egypt teammate of Salah’s and has made 34 caps for his country.

He has been on the books at Frankfurt since they snapped him up in May 2023. The forward started his career in Egypt at Wadi Degla and rose up through their academy before breaking into their first-team as a youngster. He subsequently emerged on the radar of clubs in Europe and was snapped up by Wolfsburg in 2017.

The Cairo-born man initially played for the B team at the Volkswagen Arena before he went on to find the net on six occasions in 48 outings for their senior team. He also had loan spells away at FC. St Pauli and Stuttgart to get some experience under his belt.

Frankfurt took a gamble on him last year and it has worked out well for them. Liverpool could see Marmoush as someone to bolster their attacking department.

Full-back latest

Barcelona have withdrawn their interest in Liverpool ace Trent Alexander-Arnold, as per Football365. The full-back’s long-term future on Merseyside is up in the air at the moment.

His contract expires at the end of the campaign and he is yet to pen a new deal. He is due to become a free agent in June next year as things stand the Reds risk losing him for nothing which would be a massive blow.

Alexander-Arnold has been in impressive form over recent times under Slot and his current club will be desperate to keep hold of him. However, he is allowed to weigh up his options and see what opportunities are around for him.