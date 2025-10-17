Liverpool are targeting a winger to play in a system with Florian Wirtz | Getty Images

Liverpool are on the market for a new attacker for 2026

Liverpool are reportedly ‘preparing’ a significant offer in attempt to sign a long-standing transfer target to boost their attack.

The Reds broke records over the summer when they became the highest spending Premier League club in a single window. More than 70 percent of their £446 million outgoings went on new creative players, including club record signing Alexander Isak.

However, Liverpool’s recent form has come under criticism, with three consecutive defeats across the Premier League and Champions League. Arne Slot’s side have relied heavily on late comebacks, with their performances falling short of last season’s title-winning standard so far.

Alan Pardew recently discussed Liverpool’s form, stating they ‘haven’t really played one great game’ this season and Arne Slot needs to get the balance of his team right.

Liverpool ‘preparing’ big money offer for Nico Williams

Long-standing transfer target Nico Williams is now back on Liverpool’s radar ahead of 2026.

According to Fichajes, the Premier League champions are ‘preparing’ a multi-million pound offer in attempt to bring the winger to Anfield. They have ‘renewed’ their interest in Williams, who has attracted attention from around the world over recent years.

The Spain international has a €90 million (£78m) release clause in place but Liverpool are not willing to pay that. Instead, their plan is to approach with a €75 million (£65m) offer. They are reportedly hoping that his recent injury setbacks will convince Athletic Club to accept a lower fee.

The club are weighing up whether to keep him on the books or cash in now, while his market value is potentially at its highest. The deal has been described by the outlet as ‘complex but not impossible’.

Liverpool want to avoid entering a bidding war with other interested parties and plan to strike first with an offer, to hopefully enter a ‘sensible agreement’ with Athletic.

Nico Williams eyed as boost for Florian Wirtz

Williams has impressed many clubs and managers since he rose into the spotlight. Spain national team manager Luis de la Fuente was full of praise for the winger over the summer, while reports suggested he could be headed for Barcelona.

“Another genius. We'll see what happens, it's a matter of football. But Nico is another player who will make history and become a legend,” De la Fuente told Telegrafi.

“We are proud to have such young and good players. They also give us a lot of joy and I wish them all the best, both personally and professionally.”

The Fichajes report claims that Liverpool have their sights set on forming a ‘dream attacking’ force involving Williams, alongside Mohamed Salah, Isak and Florian Wirtz. The latter has been met with significant criticism in recent weeks, as he is still looking for his first goalscoring contribution since the Community Shield.

The midfielder set a pre-Isak club record fee following his £116 million move from Bayer Leverkusen. However, his performances so far in red have struggled to show flashes of his 16 goal and 15 assist-season in Germany before his transfer.