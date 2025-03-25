Liverpool presented with summer opportunity backed as the 'perfect move' for everyone

Liverpool are preparing for what is shaping up to be a busy and significant summer transfer window.

Liverpool are approaching a significant summer transfer window and outside of the likely Trent Alexander-Arnold exit, one of the biggest talking points is the hunt for a new goalscoring striker.

It’s been a while since Darwin Nunez had confident backing from the Liverpool fanbase and it now seems his future has been decided. Following his record £85 million transfer, there’s been a lot of pressure on the Uruguayan’s shoulders since he arrived at Anfield.

From the immediate comparison to Erling Haaland, to his disappointing missed chances under Arne Slot, all signs are now pointing at the end of Nunez’s time at Liverpool.

Liverpool to sell Darwin Nunez this summer

Plenty of reports have claimed the Reds are planning to cash in on Nunez this summer and further updates continue to add to this narrative. According to former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown, Liverpool are making decisions on what kind of business they need to do at the end of the season, and the centre-forward is an area they realise they need to improve on.

“For some time, these players have been alright because of the strength of the team so they get away with it, but if that strength isn’t there, they’re passengers,” Brown told Football Insider.

“We’ve seen that in their last couple of games when they’ve been missing. They’ve been after a striker for a while, and that’s become even more pressing now. So Nunez is one who I hear will be let go to raise money and make room for that new forward.”

Who is Darwin Nunez linked with?

Despite many believing Nunez has not lived up to his hefty price tag, he has still showed how clinical he can be in front of goal. The 25-year-old has been far from a complete flop at Anfield, having scored 15 goals in his debut season, and a further 18 goals and 13 assists last campaign.

However, his record transfer fee has hung over him and his performances haven’t reflected the expensive signing. Liverpool are now looking to earn back as much as they can from their bold £85 million swoop.

Atletico Madrid are reportedly in the running to bring Nunez in during the summer and the rumoured move has been described as an ideal step in his career.

“The manager there has done a brilliant job over so many years, through ups and downs, and nobody is queuing up to play against them,” Brown continued. “Their recruitment has been good and they tend to get the best out of their players.

“I think that’s what Nunez needs, a manager who is going to bring out the best sides of him. If they can meet Liverpool’s asking price, and I’m not convinced that will be cheap, Atletico would be the perfect move for all parties.”

Nunez is under contract with Liverpool until 2028, so they are in a good position to demand a significant amount for Nunez. However, his on-and-off form may open up the floor for clubs to negotiate a lower price, especially as it’s become common knowledge the Reds are looking to raise cash for their own summer business.