Liverpool have been crowned league champions for the 20th time in their history

Liverpool have been confirmed as the 2024/25 Premier League champions with four games to spare after hammering Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 in a lopsided encounter at Anfield.

It marks a record-equalling 20th league title for Liverpool and their second of the Premier League era after Jurgen Klopp led the Reds to the title in the 2019/20 season with an incredible 99 points.

It’s a scenario even the most optimistic of Liverpool fans couldn’t have anticipated at the start of the season and a remarkable achievement for Arne Slot, who joins the likes of Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti, Manuel Pellegreini, Claudio Ranieri and Antonio Conte in the list of first season winners while also becoming the first Dutchman to ever win the English league title as a manager.

High points such as the double over Manchester City, a win over Everton at Anfield and a comfortable 3-0 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford will all live long in the memory.

But it’s not just bragging rights that Liverpool have earned by becoming champions of England, there’s also a lucrative crash prize which could supercharge a busy summer of spending at Anfield as the Merseyside heavyweights aim to retain their league crown for the first time since 1984 while also overtaking United in the all-time list of league honours.

How much have Liverpool earned by winning the Premier League?

Liverpool will receive the Premier League Trophy, with the red-and-white ribbons attached once again after winning the league title for the first time in five years.

They also receive the highest merit payment from the Premier League’s central payments as part of their achievements, which according to the official website means they are entitled to 20 times the basic merit payment of the club finishing bottom of the table, which in this case is Southampton.

Based on last season, that suggests that this figure alone is in the region of £22.6m but other factors such as the £31.2m equal share, facility fees, merit payments as well as international mean Liverpool could be entitled to around £175.9m based on the amount Manchester City received last term.

How will Liverpool spend their prize money?

Liverpool have been on course for the league title for a while and likely used some of the budget already to agree personal terms over contract extensions for Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

The pair have been invaluable to Liverpool’s success and still have an important role to play next season. However, as it stands, barring a sudden change of heart, Trent Alexander-Arnold is heading for pastures new at Real Madrid, if reports from Sky Sports are to be believed.

Trent has been hugely impressive in recent seasons and his departure leaves a gap in the right-back area which will either be filled by Connor Bradley or a new long-term right-back. There’s also concerns at left-back and speculation over a move for a number of players in that position such as Milos Kerkez to provide competition to Andrew Robertson.

The centre forward position also looks set for a makeover amid talks of a departure for Darwin Nunez and a high-profile move for a new striker, with Victor Osimhen being one of the reported targets.

Arne Slot is yet to spend big since arriving at Anfield and has so far been a perfect continuation of Jurgen Klopp’s fine work at AXA Training Centre. However, it’s expected that this summer will be much more busy on the transfer front as the club aims to build from a position of strength.