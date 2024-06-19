Arne Slot. Picture: Liverpool FC/ X | Liverpool FC/ X

Arne Slot

Liverpool have confirmed Arne Slot’s first interview as head coach will be released today.

Slot officially arrived at Anfield at the start of June as he succeeded Jurgen Klopp in the hot seat. But it has been a subdued start for the Dutchman on Merseyside. After the official announcement, there has been no words from Slot while he hasn’t held his first press conference with the media.

Ahead of taking the reins, the 44-year-old has been enjoying a break having spent three years as Feyenoord boss - winning the Eredivisie title and the KNVB Cup. But Liverpool have revealed that Slot’s maiden interview will be released at 16.00 BST on the club’s Youtube account.