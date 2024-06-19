Liverpool confirm when Arne Slot first interview will be released as new head coach gives first words
Liverpool have confirmed Arne Slot’s first interview as head coach will be released today.
Slot officially arrived at Anfield at the start of June as he succeeded Jurgen Klopp in the hot seat. But it has been a subdued start for the Dutchman on Merseyside. After the official announcement, there has been no words from Slot while he hasn’t held his first press conference with the media.
Ahead of taking the reins, the 44-year-old has been enjoying a break having spent three years as Feyenoord boss - winning the Eredivisie title and the KNVB Cup. But Liverpool have revealed that Slot’s maiden interview will be released at 16.00 BST on the club’s Youtube account.
In the video description, Liverpool reveal that Slot ‘discusses his decision to join the Reds, replacing Jürgen Klopp, his plans for pre-season and how much he’s looking forward to getting to work’.
