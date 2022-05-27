Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho have both been doubtful for Liverpool’s Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Liverpool have confirmed that Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho will travel to Paris for the Champions League final - and are ‘in contention’ to start.

The midfield duo have both been doubtful for the showpiece clash against Real Madrid tomorrow night.

Fabinho has missed the Reds’ past three matches with a hamstring injury, although he was involved in Wednesday’s open training session.

Thiago, on the other hand, had to sit out and conduct light work on his own.

The Spain international suffered an Achilles issue in the 3-1 win over Wolves on the final day of the season.

But both are battling to return to the starting line-up as Jurgen Klopp’s side seek a seventh European Cup in the club’s history.

What’s been said

A club statement said: “Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho will be included in Liverpool’s travelling squad for the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

“The pair will be among the players journeying to Paris for Saturday’s clash at Stade de France following injury concerns and are set to come into contention to return.

“Thiago has resumed training after being forced from the pitch with a muscle issue in the first half of the Reds’ 3-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last Sunday.

“Fabinho, meanwhile, has not featured since sustaining a muscular problem at Aston Villa on May 10.