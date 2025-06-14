Getty Images

Liverpool are looking to bring in an exciting new centre-forward this summer.

Liverpool are on the market for a new centre-forward this summer as they look to turbocharge their attacking line. The Reds are gearing up to defend their Premier League crown and they could be doing so with a number of exciting new signings.

Florian Wirtz is expected to be finalised any day now following the new of a British transfer fee agreed by Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen. The English champions will pay a handsome £116.5 million for the signature of Wirtz, which will eclipse the record set by Chelsea for Moises Caicedo.

While the addition of Wirtz will be a game-changer for Liverpool’s attack, they aren’t planning on stopping there. The Reds have are eager to bring in a prolific goalscorer to lead the line next season and they’ve been linked with a number of high profile names.

Liverpool looking to sign a new striker

With the door open to facilitate Darwin Nunez’s exit, Liverpool are looking at options for a new No.9. Countless rumours have been doing the rounds lately, from Hugo Ekitike to Viktor Gyokeres and even the in-demand Victor Osimhen, who is finally set to leave Napoli after years of clubs being after him.

All three strikers are very impressive players and have the ability to impress in the Premier League. However, one standout name who just makes perfect sense for Liverpool is Alexander Isak. Newcastle United may be playing hard ball but the Swede is an ideal signing for Arne Slot and his title-winning side. Isak finished the last Premier League season with 23 goals to his name — only Mohamed Salah outscored his efforts with a Golden Boot-winning 29.

The 25-year-old has become an inevitable force to be reckoned with and he has learned how to unpick even the most resilient defences in the Premier League. Last season, Isak was a thorn in the side of Arsenal, Chelsea and particularly Liverpool as he contributed to the frustrating 3-3 league draw and scored in the Carabao Cup final to clinch the trophy.

Isak went on a stunning run of scoring 11 goals across eight consecutive games, including a hat-trick against Ipswich Town. The sticking point for Liverpool is that Newcastle are under no pressure to sell their crowning jewel and if they do open up to offers, he’s not going to come cheap.

What is the latest on Liverpool’s interest in Alexander Isak?

Liverpool remain interested in Isak and are refusing to rule out a move for him this summer. That’s according to some of the latest updates, including talkSPORT, who report that the Reds’ new interest in Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola ‘has not softened’ their stance on wanting Isak.

Newcastle are said to be demanding in the region of £150 million before they even entertain any offers for Isak. With the club now in a better position on the profit and sustainability point of view, the Magpies are under no strain to cash in on key players.

Isak’s current contract runs until 2028, so there is still plenty of time before Newcastle are at risk of clubs attempting to offer cut prices for his signature. It will be an extremely tough deal to get over the line and there’s a high chance Newcastle will dig in their heels for the full transfer window, but amid all of their links so far, Isak stands out as the best fit for Slot’s current project.

