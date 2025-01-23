Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool are aiming to win the Premier League title this season

Liverpool have the chance to sign some players before the end of the January transfer window. It remains to be seen at this stage whether they will delve into the market ahead of the second-half of the campaign.

The Reds also have the opportunity to let some individuals head out the exit door before the deadline on Monday 3rd February. That would help free up space and funds in their ranks.

Liverpool turned to Arne Slot as their manager last summer following Jurgen Klopp’s exit. The Dutchman has since adapted well to life in the Premier League.

His side sit top of the table right now and they are chasing down the title. They have Arsenal and Nottingham Forest below them chasing them down.

Liverpool’s sources of income

Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in English football. They generate income from a variety of different revenue streams such as player sales, ticket sales, merchandise, advertising and more.

Deloitte profiles the highest revenue generating team in world football. The 2023/24 season saw La Liga giants Real Madrid became the first football club to record €1 billion in revenue.

After moving to Anfield, Slot said: “I think it's not about what I tell you now. It's more special what Jürgen did to this club. When he arrived he said he was 'the normal one', but I think what made him special is the impression he left behind. Winning trophies, of course, but his playing style I think the fans loved it. Maybe he said he was 'the normal one', but I think the fans see him differently. Maybe not as a person, but what he did for the club was more than normal, let's put it that way.”

He added: “I like to see good players and if they are old or young, that doesn't matter that much. But it's always nice for a club and also nice for a team that young players come through the ranks, I think that's the right words to use. That always gives energy into a club as well, so that there are not only the players that are brought in from other clubs but also the players from the academy. But in the end it's all about the quality. I agree with you, they did really well. If they continue doing so, there will be a fair chance that they will play as well.”

Where Liverpool sit in Money League table

As per Deloitte, here is a look at where Liverpool sit in the Money League table compared to other teams...

Real Madrid, €1,045.5b Manchester City, €837.8m PSG, €805.9m Manchester United, €770.6m Bayern Munich, €765.4m Barcelona, €760.3m Arsenal, €716.5m Liverpool, €714.7m (£604m) Tottenham Hotspur, €615m Chelsea, €545.5m Borussia Dortmund, €513.7m Atletico Madrid, $409.5m AC Milan, €397.6m Inter Milan, €391m Newcastle United, €371.8m Juventus, €355.7m West Ham United, £322.2m Aston Villa, €310.2m Marseille, €287m Lyon, €264.1m