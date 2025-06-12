Liverpool boss Arne Slot. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are expanding their search on the transfer window as they prepare for a busy summer of spending.

Liverpool are already considering their next moves on the transfer market as they wrap up the final stages of their talks with Florian Wirtz. The Premier League champions are in advanced conversations with Bayer Leverkusen over a deal that could be worth £114 million.

If Liverpool finalise terms for Wirtz, the 22-year-old will become the club’s most expensive player by a long way. But the Reds are prepared to spend even more cash as they plan a busy and impactful summer window.

With Wirtz close to signing and Jeremie Frimpong already through the door, Liverpool’s next focus is shifting to a new centre-forward.

Liverpool set eyes on signing Victor Osimhen

Among a number of names doing the rounds lately, Victor Osimhen has appeared on the radar. The prolific striker was brought up as a ‘potential target during a high-ranking meeting’ at Liverpool recently, according to GiveMeSport.

Osimhen’s future has been highly speculated is recent months as he looks set to leave Napoli, after years of clubs showing interest but never coming close to a deal. The Nigerian’s name has been earmarked by the Premier League champions as they now turn their attention to signing a goalscoring centre-forward.

However, doubt hangs over Liverpool’s ability to sign Osimhen, due to his hefty wage demands. The 26-year-old reportedly rejected a £650,000 per week offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal. Liverpool have ‘conceded’ his current loan side Galatasaray will win the race for his signature instead.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are also in the running for Osimhen as they all look to upgrade their options up front. The Premier League clubs could still have a way in, too. The GMS report claims that Osimhen ‘may consider’ lowering his salary expectations, as we currently earning a reported £400,000 per week previously.

What would Victor Osimhen bring to Liverpool?

While the likelihood of Liverpool winning the race for Osimhen seems low based on the latest information, he would be a mammoth signing for Arne Slot.

The Reds have relied heavily on Mohamed Salah for many years now, so adding another clinical goalscorer to the frontline will only boost their threat to the opposition. Salah finished last season with a whopping 34 goals and 23 assists in all competitions.

Not only is the Egyptian inevitable in front of goal, his assist tally makes him a strong creator to support a typical goalscoring striker like Osimhen. The Nigerian scored 37 goals for Galatasaray last season, taking his overall career tally to 151 goals in 264 games.

Adding such numbers to an already impressive frontline would give Liverpool an extra string of threat to their attacking bow, especially if they can keep their solid rotation options as well.

Having a natural threat in the No.9 position is something Liverpool have been without for some time. Roberto Firmino playing a deeper role to support Sadio Mane and Salah worked wonderfully for Liverpool at the time but they cannot rely on the latter forever. Replacing Salah with a like-for-like signing is going to be a huge ask, so strengthening their centre-forward choices will be a significant step in the right direction to prepare for the Egyptian’s eventual departure.