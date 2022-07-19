Liverpool have both spent and earned a large chunk of money so far this summer.

Liverpool have had a very active summer transfer window this time round after buying sparcely in previous years.

After another successful campaign on Merseyside, the Reds were forced to part ways with their star man Sadio Mane and a number of squad players followed suit, leaving the club with an estimated £68.4 million transfer income so far this summer.

As of Tuesday, July 19 with help from football statistics site Transfermarkt we have been able to collect the estimated data on how much all 20 Premier League clubs have earned in this window so far and rank them from lowest to highest.

Here are all 20 Premier League clubs ranked by their overall estimated transfer income in the summer window so far:

1. AFC Bournemouth £0

2. Brentford £0

3. Crystal Palace £0

4. Southampton £0