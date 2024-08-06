Aymeric Laporte and Martin Zubimendi of Spain celebrate victory after the UEFA EURO 2024 final match between Spain and England at Olympiastadion on July 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool are aiming to sign a defensive midfielder and Martin Zubimendi’s name has been mentioned.

Liverpool have reportedly identified their defensive-midfield target.

After a lengthy wait for a signing in the summer transfer window, Arne Slot's business could now accelerate. Sporting director Richard Hughes admitted that the Reds may not be active until August - and that could come true.

The No.6 position is one that many supporters believe needs strengthening. Wataru Endo is the only senior option Liverpool have and more strength-in-depth is required. Per The Athletic, a player outside of the Premier League is on the Reds' radar.

There's no doubt that Kopites will be trawling through squads in La Liga, Serie A, the Bundesliga and elsewhere to try to predict who might be on Liverpool's radar.

One player who some supporters would like to see arrive is Martin Zubimendi. The first glimpse that many might have got of the Real Sociedad midfielder was when he replaced Rodri in the Euro 2024 final. Those of England persuasion thought they handed be handed a huge boost when the Manchester City star could not continue after half-time. Yet Zubimendi slotted into the engine room seamlessly and helped Spain claim a deserved 2-1 victory to claim glory.

The 25-year-old has spent his entire career at Sociedad, helping the club win the Copa del Rey in 2020. Last season, he made 45 appearances and scored four goals as the Basque-based side finished sixth in La Liga and reached the last 16 of the Champions League.

However, according to the Independent, a move for Zubimendi - should Liverpool want to sign him - could be difficult. It is suggested that players who 'might have been considered' have saw their price tags 'rocket' with Zubimendi mentioned as one.

Slot is believed to covet a No.6 with ball-playing prowess rather than a police enforcer. Manchester United have also been linked with Zubimendi.