The Alexander Isak transfer saga makes everyone involved look bad | Getty Images

The latest on Liverpool’s pursuit of Alexander Isak as we approach the transfer window deadline.

Despite the transfer window deadline being just days away, the Alexander Isak saga still continues to burn bright. Liverpool remain heavily linked with the striker, who has made it clear he no longer sees a future with Newcastle United.

The Reds could still complete a sensational move for Isak at this late stage but it all depends on whether their Premier League rivals will agree on a transfer. Newcastle have already rejected a £110 million bid from Liverpool but new reports are suggesting an improved offer that would break the British transfer record will be tabled.

Liverpool ‘pushing’ for extra cash in final Alexander Isak pursuit

Liverpool have overseen impressive business this summer, on both the signing and selling front. The Reds have completed significant sales, including £85 million in initial fees for six players who were either youth players or development projects at Anfield.

Arne Slot is continuing to assess how he can alter his squad and Kostas Tsimikas is another player who could be headed for the door before the deadline.

Since the arrival of Milos Kerkez, Tsimikas has slipped down the pecking order and could be moved on this summer. According to journalist Eleonora Trotta, the Premier League champions value him in the region of €8-10 million (£7-8m).

Roma are eyeing up a potential move the Greek international. Italian outlet La Repubblica has reported that the club have ‘intensified’ their contact over a deal for Tsimikas and have ‘already reached a verbal agreement’ with the player (via Voce Giallorossa).

Roma are seeking a loan deal with an option to buy but Liverpool are ‘pushing’ to make the transfer permanent this time round. The report claims that further developments are expected to unfold ‘in the coming hours’ for the 2020 Anfield signing. Selling Tsimikas will add furthers funds to the kitty amid a potential re-approach for Isak.

Liverpool preparing a ‘new offer’ for Alexander Isak

With just days left before the window closes, an improved bid for Isak is now ‘imminent’ from Liverpool, according to TBR Football’s Graeme Bailey.

With the player reportedly reiterating his desire to leave St James’ Park, Newcastle are now ‘anticipating a bid’ from their Premier League rivals, amid ‘serious doubts’ over whether Isak will play in black and white again.

Bailey reports that Liverpool’s ‘new offer’ is expected to ‘surpass £130 million’ and may even get closer to the £140 million mark in total. This is just shy of the full amount Newcastle have reportedly valued Isak at all along, but Liverpool are not willing to pay the full £150 million.

Newcastle are continuing their pursuit of a new centre-forward, who could well be brought in to replace Isak. The Magpies have missed out on multiple targets this summer, including Hugo Ekitike.

They are currently eyeing up moves for Yoane Wissa of Brentford and Jorgen Strand Larsen of Wolves. With time running out, Newcastle are under pressure to sign a new centre-forward, especially following Anthony Gordon’s red card disaster against Liverpool on Monday.

