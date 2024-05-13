Conor Bradley and Kaide Gordon of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on May 10, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool under-21s suffered a penalty shootout loss to Tottenham Hotspur to be eliminated from the Premier League 2 play-offs.

The young Reds earned a 3-3 draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but lost the shootout 5-4 and were eliminated in the quarter-finals.

Lewis Koumas was on target to fire his 15th goal of the season in all competitions - one being for Jurgen Klopp's side. James Norris, who has returned from a loan spell at Tranmere Rovers, also netted along with an own goal from Alfie Dorrington.

After 120 minutes of action, the encounter went to penalties - with Norris the only player unsuccessful which meant the visitors exited the competition.

But with Liverpool's first team in action against Aston Villa in the Premier League, the under-21s were without three key players - and it hints that they might be involved at Villa Park.

Jayden Danns, Kaide Gordon and James McConnell were all absent from Barry Lewtas' squad. Danns, 18, has been around the first team for the past few months, scoring a double in a 3-0 FA Cup victory over Southampton. He also came off the bench in the Carabao Cup final victory over Chelsea at Wembley.

Gordon signed a new long-term contract at Anfield last week. The 19-year-old has had a frustrating period with injuries, missing the entirety of last campaign while the Reds have been cautious with his fitness this term. But the winger netted twice for the under-21s in their victory over Crystal Palace earlier this month and was spotted training with Klopp's troops ahead of the game.

McConnell was also involved at the AXA Training Centre. The 20-year-old midfielder has nine times for Klopp's side this term.