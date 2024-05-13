Liverpool quietly drop potential squad hints for Aston Villa as forgotten youngster could feature
Liverpool under-21s' season came to an end as they suffered a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat by Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League 2 play-offs.
The young Reds earned a 3-3 draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but lost the shootout 5-4 and were eliminated in the quarter-finals.
Lewis Koumas was on target to fire his 15th goal of the season in all competitions - one being for Jurgen Klopp's side. James Norris, who has returned from a loan spell at Tranmere Rovers, also netted along with an own goal from Alfie Dorrington.
After 120 minutes of action, the encounter went to penalties - with Norris the only player unsuccessful which meant the visitors exited the competition.
But with Liverpool's first team in action against Aston Villa in the Premier League, the under-21s were without three key players - and it hints that they might be involved at Villa Park.
Jayden Danns, Kaide Gordon and James McConnell were all absent from Barry Lewtas' squad. Danns, 18, has been around the first team for the past few months, scoring a double in a 3-0 FA Cup victory over Southampton. He also came off the bench in the Carabao Cup final victory over Chelsea at Wembley.
Gordon signed a new long-term contract at Anfield last week. The 19-year-old has had a frustrating period with injuries, missing the entirety of last campaign while the Reds have been cautious with his fitness this term. But the winger netted twice for the under-21s in their victory over Crystal Palace earlier this month and was spotted training with Klopp's troops ahead of the game.
McConnell was also involved at the AXA Training Centre. The 20-year-old midfielder has nine times for Klopp's side this term.
Diogo Jota is a doubt to feature against Villa after missing the past three games with injuries. Therefore, Danns or Gordon could earn a spot on the bench to bolster the attack. Andy Robertson is another who may not feature having not been spotted in training on Friday. But if the left-back is unavailable then it’s likely Kostas Tsmikas, omitted for the 4-2 win over Tottenham last weekend, will return.
