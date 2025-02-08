Liverpool are looking to their potential summer business already.

Liverpool have been looking ahead to the summer transfer window, where they could enter the market as Premier League champions. The Reds are currently challenging hard in all competitions and are looking to strengthen their ranks at the end of the season.

After another quiet winter, there could be a number of significant changes on the horizon for Arne Slot. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah remain in the headlines as they approach the end of their contracts.

Naturally, recruiting in the areas at risk will be a priority for Liverpool but their ongoing links with new midfielders continue to make the news. After failing to sign Martin Zubimendi, the Reds withdrew from the chase for a new midfield man, but the rumours continue to circulate.

Liverpool linked with £25m Championship midfielder

To add to the growing list of midfielders Liverpool have been linked with in recent months, Sunderland’s Chris Rigg is now in the picture. According to CaughtOffside, the Reds are ‘showing an interest’ in signing the 17-year-old but they face stiff competition from Arsenal and Manchester United.

The report claims that Rigg ‘looks set to become available’ for a fee in the region of £25 million this summer. Regarded as one of the biggest prospects in the country, Sunderland are not willing to let him go easy.

Along with Liverpool and the others, Chelsea, Manchester City and Newcastle have also been credited with interest in Rigg. Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid’s names have been thrown into the mix as well.

Sunderland are currently challenging for promotion back up to the Premier League. Early in the season, they were on track to claim the Championship title but they have since fallen significantly away from the top spot. As things stand, the Black Cats are fourth in the table, seven points behind leaders Leeds United.

Who is Chris Rigg?

Sunderland have previously rejected approaches from rival clubs for the signature of Rigg. However, the report claims they are now ‘resigned to losing him’ and will be ‘prepared’ to let him this summer, but only if a ‘big fee’ is put on the table.

Rigg is a talent for the future but he is already proving himself now. The 17-year-old has 28 appearances in all competitions so far this season and contributed four goals and an assist in that time.

Rigg is a central midfielder by trade but has made most of his appearances this season in a more attacking position. He has featured out wide on the right and even as a centre-forward, showcasing a lot of versatility to adapt to a new team.

Liverpool are no strangers to investing in rising stars but the main question is whether they are willing to spend the £25 million quoted asking price on a 17-year-old who is yet to bank any experience in the top flight.

If things stay as they are for Sunderland in the Championship, they will have to try their luck in the play-offs in order to earn promotion to the Premier League next season.