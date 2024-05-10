The Pompey connection is deepening at Liverpool. Pic: Getty

Liverpool are preparing for a busy summer transfer window after Jurgen Klopp leaves the club.

Ahead of Arne Slot’s expected arrival at Anfield, Liverpool have been linked with a number of new exciting signings. The Reds are entering a new era as they prepare to bid farewell to Jurgen Klopp, and a ‘significant numbers of chances’ are expected to take place over the summer.

According to Spanish outlet Nacional (via Football365), Liverpool remain ‘extremely interested’ in signing Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni. The Reds spent a lot of time and money on restructuring their midfield last summer but there is still an itch that needs to be scratched.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool had been gunning full throttle for a new defensive midfielder to replace Fabinho, and Roméo Lavia was the main focus for a long time. However, after failing to meet Southampton’s asking price, the 20-year-old withdrew from the discussions and opted for a move to Chelsea instead.

Despite signing Wataru Endō, Liverpool are still on the market for a No.6, and Tchouaméni is ‘still on the agenda’ at Anfield. The report claims that the 24-year-old is a ‘priority issue’ for the Reds, who are preparing for a number of major changes in the post-Klopp era.

Tchouaméni has played a key role in Madrid’s season and has often played at centre-back when called upon. Transfermarkt have valued the France international at €90 million (£77.4m) and Nacional reports that Liverpool have now ‘raised their offer’ for the midfielder to €80 million (£69m).

If the Reds forked out the quoted amount, Tchouaméni would eclipse the club’s record transfer fee for a midfielder. The £60 million spent on Dominik Szoboszlai last summer is currently the highest amount Liverpool have spent on a midfielder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad