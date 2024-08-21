Liverpool are pushing to secure the future of one of their most important players. | Getty Images

Liverpool are close to finalising another summer player sale.

Liverpool have very little time left to finalise any summer deals before the transfer window slams shut until January. The Reds are yet to sign a single new player this year and doubts have been cast over whether they will strengthen their midfield once again, following the collapse in talks with Martín Zubimendi.

They have managed to make some cash through the sale of Fábio Carvalho, though. Liverpool sold the out of favour winger to Premier League rivals Brentford earlier this month, who paid £27.5 million for his signature. The Reds have also negotiated a 17.5 percent sell-on clause with the Bees and the two clubs could be set to do business together once again before the window closes.

Despite concerns that multiple key players would be leaving Anfield this summer, the main discussions at this late stage are mainly over the future of fringe options. Sepp van den Berg has been linked with a full-time move away for some time now, and with Deadline Day looming, Liverpool could finally be closing in on a deal.

Van den Berg has been the subject of a lot of interest this window but now, it all boils down to just two clubs. According to De Telegraaf, the Dutch defender is connected to both Brentford and Bayer Leverkusen, and the ball is now in the player’s court regarding where his future lies.

The report claims that the two interested parties have ‘reached an agreement’ with the Reds over a fee in excess of €29 million (£25m), including ‘very feasible bonuses’. Liverpool have now left it up to Van den Berg to decide which club he wants and he will reportedly make his choice ‘in the next 24 hours’.

He will either remain in the Premier League and be reunited with Carvalho at Brentford, or Anfield icon Xabi Alonso will take him under his wing at Leverkusen as they defend their Bundesliga title. Alonso reportedly ‘had a good conversation’ with Van den Berg.

It is also claimed that if it were up to Slot, the centre-back would remain at Liverpool ‘effortlessly’ but he would be far from first choice to start this season. The 22-year-old is seeking a regular starting spot and this is clearly something the Reds cannot offer him right now.

Van den Berg joined Liverpool in 2019 from PEC Zwolle for an initial fee of just £1.3 million. However, he has struggled to establish himself as a first choice option and has made just four senior appearances since his arrival. Van den Berg’s exit will see Liverpool pocket a solid profit.