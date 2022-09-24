All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp’s men count down the days until their return to action.

Liverpool are now just a week away from returning to Premier League action after a long wait.

The Reds will go the best part of a month between their last league outing and their next, and it has been a frustrating time for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are off to a disappointing start to the season, but however eager they are to get back on track, they have been forced to wait on the sidelines.

Next weekend, when the international break concludes, they will finally return to action, taking on Brighton at Anfield.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours concerning the Reds.

Caicedo links

Liverpool continue to be linked with a move to sign Brighton star Moises Caicedo.

It’s no secret the Reds will sign midfielders next summer, with Jurgen Klopp needing to freshen up the middle of the park.

And according to Football Insider, Liverpool are ready to make a move for Caicedo in 2023 amid the midfielder’s impressive performances early in the season.

Caicedo is a versatile player in the middle, able to play deeper and further up, and he fits the profile of what Liverpool want in terms of age and potential.

Berge opens up

Liverpool-linked Sander Berge has opened up on the ‘concrete interest’ he received during the summer transfer window.

“There was a lot of interest, concrete interest, you weighed things up a bit, it had to work out for both the club and me, and it didn’t happen,” he told TV 2.

“It’s always nice to sit in a position and know that there were clubs that were very interested. There is nothing negative about clubs of that size being mentioned, but you shouldn’t put too much into it.