Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, celebrates victory after the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1 match between Liverpool FC and Atletico de Madrid at Anfield on September 17, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are working on tying down this key player after a super start to the 2025/26 season.

Liverpool are planning to reward one of their key players with a fresh contract following his superb start to the new season.

The Reds are off to a flier in their Premier League title defence, as they remain the only club yet to drop a single point. With five wins on the board, the reigning champions are top of the table and five points clear of closest rivals Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth.

Arne Slot’s summer signings are settling in nicely, with Hugo Ekitike especially wasting no time showcasing his threat in front of goal. Alexander Isak is also off the mark after his goal in the Carabao Cup.

The manager has also seen plenty of creativity bursting from the midfield and Ryan Gravenberch in particular is enjoying an impressive run.

Liverpool planning a new contract offer for Ryan Gravenberch

According to talkSPORT, Liverpool are ‘ready’ to reward Gravenberch’s efforts last season and in recent weeks with a new long-term contract.

The Dutch midfielder has four goalscoring contributions to his name in five appearances so far this season across all competitions. After missing the Premier League opener due to a carried-over card suspension from last season, Gravenberch made up for his absence by scoring against Newcastle United in a close 3-2 win.

He was crucial in the Merseyside Derby victory as well, scoring the opening goal and then assisting Ekitike for the second inside the first half an hour.

Gravenberch has rapidly become a key part of Slot’s team since being given a fixed starting role and the club clearly value his contributions. Those working behind the scenes will also be aware that other clubs will be impressed by the 23-year-old and will likely be keeping tabs on his performances at Anfield.

Ryan Gravenberch rise at Liverpool

When Gravenberch signed for Liverpool in 2023, he was mostly a rotational player under Jurgen Klopp. The midfielder made 12 starts in the Premier League during his debut season, while 14 appearances came from off the bench.

Since Slot’s arrival though, Gravenberch has been untouchable in the middle of the park. Last season, the 23-year-old started every league game he was in contention to feature in. Now, with his stunning start to this season, it’s hard to see him being dropped.

His transformation under Slot hasn’t gone unnoticed either. Italian journalist and presenter Gab Marcotti drew comparison from Gravenberch’s role under Klopp compared to now and has praised both the player and Slot for the impressive results.

“When he was first coming through the Ajax team, where they don’t defend and have 80 percent of the ball, he’s tall, he’s elegant, ‘oh look, he’s the Dutch [Paul] Pogba‘,” Marcotti said on ESPN FC (via Football Insider).

“He comes to the Premier League, Klopp‘s last season, in and out, doesn’t play much; he’s unconvincing. Then with Slot… I think he started every game last season, or at least appeared in every league game.

“He absolutely monsters everybody in a position that wasn’t his own. That’s a lot of credit to Gravenberch, and that’s a lot of credit to Slot. Coaches who make individual players improve are worth their weight in gold.”

