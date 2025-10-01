Liverpool and Real Madrid continue to be linked with the same transfer stories | Getty Images

Liverpool continue to explore their centre-back transfer options ahead of the January and summer transfer windows.

There have been plenty of reports over the summer connecting Liverpool and Real Madrid to each other. Even with the transfer window now closed until the new year, the two clubs are still closely linked through several players.

Signing Trent Alexander-Arnold was the major instance but now, Madrid are eager to sign Ibrahima Konate in a similar fashion. The centre-back is approaching the end of his contract and it remains to be see if he will be convinced to stay at Anfield.

Los Blancos beat Liverpool to signing Dean Huijsen and they are also monitoring Marc Guehi, whose move to Merseyside collapsed on Deadline Day.

The Crystal Palace captain is also in the final 12 months of his current terms, which is a big appeal to Real Madrid, who have made signing free agents one of their leading transfer tactics.

Liverpool ‘confident’ they can beat Real Madrid in transfer battle

Dayot Upamecano is another player on Madrid’s radar. Unsurprisingly, his contract is also up in 2026. Liverpool are also in the frame for the Bayern Munich centre-back but they reportedly fancy themselves at winning the race for his signature.

According to former chief Manchester United scout Mick Brown, the Reds will back themselves to convince Upamecano to join them next season. With Konate also potentially heading out the door, the Bayern defender could be a direct replacement for his France international teammate.

“I hear Upamecano is being spoken about with a move to Liverpool,” Brown told Football Insider.

“I’ve watched him a few times, he’s got a lot of qualities that would benefit Liverpool, so it makes plenty of sense that they are looking at him.

“If he’s going to be available on a free, I don’t doubt there are other clubs interested in him, but I think Liverpool will be confident they can beat them to him.

“If he’s seen as the long-term replacement for Konate, then he’ll be playing regular first-team football for the Premier League champions, that’s not a bad offer.”

Liverpool Premier League centre-back target off the table

Upamecano isn’t the only target who has been on Liverpool’s radar either. As the Reds look to bolster their options at centre-back, they have branched out their interest and Jarrad Branthwaite is a name who has caught their attention for some time now.

The Everton defender is a popular figure and has been linked with several clubs over the last 12 months, including Manchester United. However, the Toffees are eager to keep Branthwaite at the club for as long as possible.

According to another Football Insider report, Everton have no plans to sell the 23-year-old when the January transfer window opens. Branthwaite has already penned a new contract extension with the Blues until 2030 and the club plan to ‘reject all offers’ from interested rival clubs in the new year.

Everton also plan to continue this stance into the summer, when higher bids and more serious offers are likely to come in once the season closes.

