Liverpool are now looking ahead to next season after a relatively successful campaign.

Jurgen Klopp’s men claimed two domestic cups, but despite going close in both competitions, they missed out on the Premier League and Champions League.

This summer, the Reds’ boss will want to strengthen his ranks, but that may be more difficult amid uncertaintly over key stars Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Both players are being linked with exits, but there has already been an incoming, and with that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Anfield:

Nunez official

Liverpool have now confirmed the signing of Benfica star Darwin Nunez.

It was confirmed this week that a club-record £86.8million fee had been agreed, including add-ons, and the deal has now been wrapped up.

The Uruguayan has completed his medical, and the deal has been confirmed

It means Liverpool have done their bit in keeping up with Manchester City, who added to their strike force with the capture of Erling Haaland this summer.

Mane offers

Sadio Mane is now said to be ‘really close’ to joining Bayern Munich.

The forward has been heavily linked with a move to Bavaria this summer, and according to transfer expert Fabrizo Romano, a deal is now close amid a verbal agreement.

“Sadio Mané has reached full verbal agreement with Bayern on personal terms,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Three year contract ready - talks will enter into final stages with Liverpool, new bid set to be submitted. #FCBayern #LFC are aware of his decision: Mané wants Bayern - and it’s really close now.”

De Ligt interest

Liverpool are being linked with a move for Juventus star Matthijs de Ligt.

According to Calciomercato, the Reds, along with Chelsea, are on alert amid reports the centre-back is unsettled in Turin.