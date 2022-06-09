All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp eyes replacements, while also trying to keep key men around.

Liverpool are already looking ahead to next season as they look to build on this season’s efforts.

The Reds came up just short in the Premier League and Champions League, but they did manage to win the two domestic cups.

Jurgen Klopp will want the two big ones next season, but to do that, he will need to keep key players at the club, while also adding more weapons.

Keeping up with Manchester City will be no easy task, but that will be the aim for the Reds this summer, and here we take a look at the latest rumours.

Nunez update

This week has been awash with reports Liverpool will agree a deal to sign Benfica striker Darwin Nunez.

But according to the latest murmurings, Benfica will only take a deal in which they receive the money in cash.

A Bola, via Inside Futbol, are saying the Eagles will not accept any players in exchange for Nunez, meaning Liverpool will have to dig deep amid an £85million price tag.

Minamino exit

The Reds have reportedly told Takumi Minamino he can leave the club this summer.

The striker has struggled for game time this season, and he is now set to be put up for sale as Klopp looks to improve his squad.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool have placed a £17million price tag on Minamino, and Leeds United are said to be interested, as well as Wolves, Southampton and Monaco.

Retained list

Liverpool have confirmed the release of a number of players ahead of next season.

The Reds confirmed on Thursday that Divock Origi, Loris Karius, Ben Woodburn, Sheyi Ojo and three youngster have been released.