Liverpool receive latest Alexis Mac Allister injury news as 'nuisance' update emerges

Alexis Mac Allister. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Alexis Mac Allister is currently on Argentina duty.

Alexis Mac Allister has trained with Argentina ahead of their 2026 World Cup qualifier against Colombia.

The Liverpool midfielder has been feeling discomfort to his adductor during the international break. Mac Allister scored in La Albiceleste’s 3-0 victory over Chile last week but was forced off in the 79th minute.

Mac Allister has been carefully managed by his country’s medical team. Argentina are preparing to face a Colombia side tonight (21.30 BST) - less than two months after their 1-0 triumph in the Copa America final.

And in their final training session in 32C heat in Barranquilla, Mac Allister was involved. Per Argentinean outlet Ole, it suggests that the 25-year-old ‘is fit to play against the Colombians’. Before the Chile win, Mac Allister reportedly ‘moved differently’ in a session but his injury sustained in the game ‘was just a nuisance’

Mac Allister has been a key player for Liverpool since his £35 million arrival from Brighton in July 2023. He recorded seven goals and seven assists in 46 games during his maiden campaign at Anfield, helping the Reds win the Carabao Cup and finish third in the Premier League.

This season, Mac Allister has played every minute of all three victories under new head coach Arne Slot.