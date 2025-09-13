Liverpool are considering who will succeed Mo Salah | Getty Images

Liverpool are preparing for a future without their influential Egyptian winger.

Liverpool made giant waves over the summer with the impressive amount of money they spent on new signings.

As Premier League champions, the Reds approached the transfer window with the aim to oversee significant changes to their first team. Along with eight cash sales, including Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz, Liverpool entered dizzying new heights on the spending front.

The Reds set a new benchmark for the most money spent by a Premier League club in one window as they forked out a whopping £446 million on new signings. The hefty figure surpasses the previous £434.5 million record set by Chelsea in 2023.

Alexander Isak’s British record transfer rounded off Liverpool’s stunning transfer window but they are still planning ahead for the future.

Liverpool eye Michael Olise as Mo Salah successor

With Mohamed Salah’s age very much now the elephant in the room for Liverpool, the club are starting to consider who could possibly replace him in the not so distant future.

The Egyptian penned a new two-year contract this year, ending speculation he would be leaving Anfield for free in the summer. However, once his new deal expires in June 2027, Salah will be 35 years old and Liverpool are aware they will soon need a new talisman on the right wing.

Michael Olise has emerged on the radar in recent months thanks to his impressive performances for Bayern Munich. The France international contributed 20 goals and 23 assists last season and is already off the mark with four goals in as many appearances across the board so far this campaign.

It was reported over the summer that Liverpool had identified Olise as a potential long-term replacement for Salah. Naturally though, he’s probably not going to come cheap.

Liverpool could make mega offer for Michael Olise

Given his impact at Bayern already, the Bundesliga giants aren’t willing to let such an important player leave the club easily. His current contract runs until 2029 but according to TBR Football, the Bavarians are ‘in love’ with Olise and plan to try and tie him down to a bumper new contract extension already.

Bayern are prepared to offer a ‘huge pay rise’ to the winger in attempt to deter interest from the likes of Liverpool. However, even in cases where clubs are determined not to sell, they are not guaranteed to keep the player.

Newcastle’s attempt to keep hold of Isak failed after the Swede removed himself from the rest of the team and made it clear he wanted a move.

In a report from Absolut Fussball, the importance of Olise to Bayern Munich is discussed. It also talks about his rapidly rising market value and whether the club could be swayed to cash in for the right price, despite not typically being known as a ‘selling club’.

The report suggests that offers in the region of €150-160 million (£130-138m) from clubs including Liverpool, Manchester City or Paris Saint-Germain ‘wouldn’t be a big surprise’.

If Liverpool did offer such an amount, it would surpass the record signing of Isak, but when it comes to replacing a crucial club figure like Salah, forking out significant cash is to be expected.