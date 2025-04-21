Liverpool 'regularly monitor' Bundesliga star but he has 'serious deficiencies'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool have been linked with RB Leipzig’s Xavi Simons.

Liverpool have been ‘regularly monitoring’ Xavi Simons ahead of the summer window, reports suggest.

The Reds are readying their transfer plans, with Arne Slot confirming that he wants to improve certain areas of the squad. That is despite Slot being set to guide Liverpool to the Premier League title in his maiden campaign.

It is thought that a new striker and left-back are set to be the main priorities. The remainder of the Reds’ business could be dictated by any possible outgoings and if there is money remaining in the transfer kitty. Centre-back is an area that has been mooted and a possible replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, out of contract in June, may be needed.

There are some sections of supporters who would like to see a versatile forward arrive. Luis Diaz has constantly been linked with a move to Barcelona while Dominik Szoboszlai has only five league goals from the No.10 position.

According to Sport Bild, Simons is on Liverpool’s list of possible targets. The 22-year-old has somewhat of a talismanic figure for RB Leipzig this campaign, recording nine goals and five assists in only 21 Bundesliga games. Simons has primarily operated in the attacking-midfield role but also featured on the left flank.

It is claimed that the Reds’ bitter foes Manchester United are keen but the fact that they may not have Champions League football to offer is a caveat. However, Sport Bild suggest that Simons still has ‘serious deficiencies’ and he earns a current annual salary of €12 million at Leipzig. A price tag of €70 million has been mooted - some €20 million more than the Saxony club paid Paris Saint-Germain for the Netherlands international last summer.

What Slot has said about Liverpool’s transfer plans

Speaking ahead of the 1-0 win at Leicester, Slot insisted tying down Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah to new contracts is already ‘big’. And after only bringing in Federico Chiesa during his first season, Slot admitted ‘one or two players’ could arrive at Anfield.

The Liverpool boss said: “I think at Liverpool there is always a big summer and it is already a big summer now. Maybe the players don't follow everything what has been said in the media, me neither, but what I do know it was it was a big thing – 'Can we hold onto them?' - and by already holding on to two it is already a big summer. Let's see what the rest of the summer will bring but it would be strange for me to say now I am not happy with the team we are having because I've said this for a year, we are happy with the team we are having. Maybe if we can keep that team it will already be a big summer.

“We have showed the opposite last season, because we didn't change anything and I don't think we went downwards. In general I agree, but there is also lots of study being done that the longer a team plays together the more success it has. I think the core of the team you want to keep as long as you can together, as long as they are performing in the best possible way, but it is also in general good to have some new energy in and around the place with one or two players, that I agree on.

“But it isn't really a necessity when you look at the quality we have and the quality of the season we have had because, again, we saw during the week how good a team Newcastle is. They are number three and that they played so well against us in the League Cup final is probably not a surprise any more. Paris St Germain have been good but [Aston] Villa, number seven at the moment, showed they can win against Paris Saint-Germain. What a league we are in.”