It is looking like Liverpool’s search for attackers isn’t stopping at Darwin Nunez this summer.

Despite the impending arrival of striker Darwin Nunez, Liverpool are still thought to be on the hunt for attackers ahead of next season.

The Reds have been linked with Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio a number of times in the past and Mundo Deportivo are now reporting that they are once again considering a move for the Spaniard.

Asensio joined the La Liga giants in 2014 and went onto win three league titles and three Champions Leagues, however he has fallen down the pecking order in recent seasons.

Despite scoring 10 goals in La Liga during the 2021/22 campaign, he only made 12 starts and is now eager to earn regular time on the pitch ahead of the World Cup.

The 26-year-old’s contract expires next summer and reports claim that he is yet to accept Los Blancos’ new contract offer.

The report claims that Jurgen Klopp has been interested in Asensio for a ‘long time’ and he would be keen to snap him up if he was made available by Real Madrid.

If Asensio decides he wants to leave, it is likely Carlo Ancelotti’s side would be eager for him to depart this summer for a fee rather than become a free agent at the end of his contract.