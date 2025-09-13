Getty Images

Liverpool have made it clear this player is still a valuable member of the team.

Liverpool received a late proposal from Besiktas in attempt to bring Federico Chiesa to the club this transfer window.

While Deadline Day may have long passed for clubs in England, those in Turkey had until September 12th to finalise their summer business. Besiktas had shown interest in signing the Italian winger but the Reds reportedly shut down their approach.

Chiesa has played a limited role at the club since his arrival last summer but it’s clear the club still view him as an important figure to have within the team.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool rejected an offer from Besiktas in the final hours of their transfer window. The Super Lig side had been looking to snap up a Premier League winger on an initial loan move and Chiesa was very much in their line of sight before they turned their attention to Nottingham Forest’s Jota Silva.

“Besiktas made an official proposal to Liverpool over recent days before signing Jota Silva, and before trying for Leandro Trossard, who was another top target,” Romano revealed on his latest YouTube channel video.

“Besiktas tried to get Federico Chiesa. Official bid [was] a loan with an option to buy, the same conditions they offered for Jota Silva, so €2-3 million loan and then an option to buy. Liverpool said ‘no thanks’, they prefer to keep the player.”

Chiesa was also not keen on making the move away, as despite being omitted from Liverpool’ Champions League squad, he still wants to give his all in other competitions.

“The same also happened on Liverpool’s side,” Romano continued. “Liverpool didn’t want to accept the proposal for Federico Chiesa because they still see him as an important part of the squad.”

Federico Chiesa ‘not happy’ with Champions League omission

The decision not to send Chiesa on loan comes after Arne Slot had a ‘difficult’ conversation with his player about not making the cut for the Champions League squad this season.

In his press conference ahead of this weekend’s clash with Burnley, the manager shed some extra light on what was discussed between the two.

“Of course, that is one of the most difficult things you have to do as a manager. For a player not to play, it is not always easy to tell them but not to be in the squad is always more difficult.

“I just explained to him why we made this choice. Of course, he wasn’t happy with that. I think he understood my arguments - that is not to say he agreed with them. He didn’t tell me, by the way, that he didn’t agree with them! But he gave me the answer you want to hear from a player, that he will be there to help the team in the cups and in the league.

“That’s one thing to say but I think he also showed this because he wasn’t selected but he worked really hard these days to be ready for the upcoming days. That is even more important than what a player tells you.”