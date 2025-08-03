Liverpool target Alexander Isak playing for Newcastle United. | Getty Images

There may still be a way for Liverpool to secure top target Alexander Isak this summer

With just under a month until the end of the transfer window, things are beginning to heat up in Liverpool as several major stories develop ahead of the new Premier League season.

Liverpool host Bournemouth at Anfield on August 15 and Arne Slot will be keen to have the majority of his major squad issues resolved by then, be that major signings or first-team departures. The champions may still have a lot of movement yet to come before the window slams shut on September 1.

One man who has seen his name stuck to the headlines in recent days is Alexander Isak. A long-standing Reds target, Liverpool saw an £120million bid for the Sweden striker rejected on Friday and reports suggested the club may not return with a second offer. Fresh reports have come to light challenging this, with the belief arising that Liverpool may make a British-record move if one key condition is met first.

Liverpool will return with record Isak bid on one condition

Reported by Mail Sport, Liverpool will return with a British-record bid for Isak - but only if Newcastle United make progress on signing a striker replacement first.

According to the report, Liverpool do not want to waste their time in negotiations unless the likelihood is that Newcastle’s stance may change. The Magpies may only see this as viable if a suitable replacement is brought in first, amidst reports that Eddie Howe’s side lodged a huge €80m (£69m) bid for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko on Saturday, which was reported by The Athletic to fall below Leipzig’s valuation. Ollie Watkins and Yoane Wissa are also potential targets.

The belief remains that it may cost up to £150m to prise Isak away from Newcastle’s grasp, but the fact that the Toon are pursuing potential replacements suggests that they are contemplating the sale of their prized asset. Liverpool and Isak have reportedly already made an agreement in principle, and both parties will hope that the pieces begin to fall into place so that the Reds can make an improved bid to bring in their top target in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, Isak may return to training with Newcastle when they arrive back in the North East. The Swede has not been part of their pre-season tour, instead training alone back at old club Real Sociedad.

‘It’s difficult’ - Eddie Howe sheds new light on Isak conundrum

Eddie Howe told Mail Sport in Seoul on Saturday: “I know where he is, really, through the media. From that perspective, it's difficult for me to go into any kind of detail. The situation is far from ideal and is quite complex.

“I was made aware of a bid yesterday [Friday] and that bid was turned down, all before I'd even heard about it. People back in England are dealing with the situation. I don't know what happens next. From our perceptive, we still support Alex in every way and my wish is that we see him in a Newcastle shirt again.

“It's difficult, because you don't know what is going to happen from this point. We can only deal with the reality. The reality is we had a first bid from Liverpool and I believe that was turned down. From this point onwards, let's see what happens. In terms of trying to upset players and all that kind of stuff, from my perspective, we can only talk about our conduct. We try to do things in the right way. Signing players is always complex. We just try to do what we think is right. I can't talk about other clubs, that's not for me to say.”