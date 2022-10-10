Liverpool ‘revisit’ transfer interest in Belgium starlet amid Luis Diaz injury woes

Liverpool could look to add to their attack in January after a stuttering start to the campaign.

Liverpool have been linked with Rennes’ Jeremy Doku once again. The Reds were previously interested in the forward prior to his move to France.

Two years after Liverpool have expressed an interest in snapping up the youngster from Anderlecht, Calciomercato have now reported that they are considering a move for him in January.

Doku had attracted intention after his sensational Euro 2020 campaign, however he hasn’t lived up to expectations since his €26 million transfer to Rennes in 2020.

The 20-year-old scored only two goals in his first season in Ligue 1 and a mix of his form and injury problems has left him struggling to retain his spot in the starting line-up - making only one start in the league so far this season.

However, Doku is still very young and Jurgen Klopp will be very confident that he can help the youngster redeem his potential if he was to move to the Premier League.

With the Belgian’s contract not expiring until 2025, Liverpool may have to fork out a lot of money to tempt Rennes into selling in January. While his form hasn’t been as impressive as expected, the French club are likely to want to make a profit if they were to cash in on him.