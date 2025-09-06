Richard Hughes looks at the media during a press conference | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Real Madrid are eyeing another Liverpool player as talks are already turning to the January transfer window.

The summer transfer window hasn’t long closed but rumours are already surfacing ahead of the new year. Reports relating to the January window are already doing the rounds, especially as Liverpool have unfinished business to attend to.

The Reds made huge waves over the summer as they broke their club transfer record twice with Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak. The latter set a new British all-time high figure of £125 million, and took Liverpool’s overall spending beyond the £400 million mark.

Overall, the Premier League champions spent £446 million on new recruits — the most ever spent by a Premier League club in a single transfer window. They also made a significant amount in sales as they offloaded eight of their own players.

Real Madrid interested in another Liverpool star

One of Liverpool’s outgoing deals was Trent Alexander-Arnold’s move to Real Madrid. The long-standing interest from Los Blancos eventually materialised this year as the right-back approached the end of his contract.

Madrid have since shown interest in Ibrahima Konate and Alexis Mac Allister but their wandering eyes haven’t called it a day there.

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid are once again targeting Liverpool as they search the Premier League for new signings. This time, it’s rapidly rising star Rio Ngumoha who has caught their attention.

At just 17, the striker has already made a name for himself at Liverpool after he scored on his Premier League debut. Ngumoha came off the bench against Newcastle United and scored the winner in the 100th minute in what was described as a ‘dream debut’ by Virgil van Dijk.

Ngumoha’s goal came just days before his 17th birthday, making him Liverpool’s youngest ever goalscorer and the fourth youngest in Premier League history.

Real Madrid are said to be ‘closely monitoring’ the situation with the teenager, whose current contract is due to expire in 2026. The La Liga giants have made a habit of targeting soon-to-be free agents in recent years, and have found success in this transfer strategy.

Liverpool working on new contract for Rio Ngumoha

With Ngumoha at risk of being approached by overseas players in the new year over a pre-contract, Real Madrid’s board see him as a ‘strategic target’.

While other clubs could also show interest in January, Liverpool are looking to nip the rumours in the bud. Sporting director Richard Hughes is ‘working on’ on a contract renewal that will ‘ensure’ Ngumoha remains at Anfield on a new long-term deal.

A minimum four-year contract offer is reportedly ‘being prepared’ as the club’s main objective is to avoid another European giant from poaching a young, promising talent who is already showing what he can do for Liverpool.

Ngumoha is currently on international duty with the England U19s, alongside Trey Nyoni. Ngumoha is expected to return to action with Liverpool’s first team, having become a regular option on the bench for Slot so far in the Premier League this season.

