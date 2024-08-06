Liverpool head coach Arne Slot. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have a lot to consider in a short amount of time as Deadline Day approaches.

Liverpool’s transfer activity this year has been close to silent, with no new signings through the door since last summer. The Reds have until the end of the month to start and finish their spending as they look to kit out Arne Slot’s first squad of his debut season.

There are a number of areas to strengthen this summer, with defenders on the radar, as well as new midfielders. Despite Jurgen Klopp restructuring his engine room last year, Liverpool remain active on the transfer market, searching for potential new recruits for the midfield that lost five key players 12 months ago.

The Reds have been linked with several exciting names this window, including Teun Koopmeiners of Atalanta. After netting 15 goals last season and contributing a further seven assists, it’s no surprise that clubs in Italy and overseas are eager to sign the 26-year-old, who remains under contract under 2027.

Just last month, The Mirror posted that the Reds had pushed into ‘pole position’ to sign Koopmeiners, who is a player Klopp admired during his time as Liverpool too. The midfielder is widely popular and has been described as a ‘complete footballer’ by compatriot and former Ajax star Ruud Krol.

Other reports have suggested that Juventus are extremely keen on signing Koopmeiners and the player also favours a switch to The Old Lady.

This is where a dilemma comes into play for Liverpool. Another target they have been monitoring is free agent Adrien Rabiot, who just left Juve following the expiration of his contract. Rabiot is linked with both Liverpool and Manchester United, in what is turning out to be quite the tug of war for the midfielder.

According to Tuttojuve, Slot’s dynamic style of play led by Slot ‘could offer’ Rabiot the ‘ideal environment’ to maximise both his defensive and attacking traits in the middle of the park. If the Reds are able to beat the competition to the 29-year-old’s signature, it will be a smart bit of business with no transfer fee involved, but it could cost them Koopmeiners.

Juventus are heavily linked to the Atalanta star and if Liverpool bring in Rabiot, it could end their pursuit of Koopmeiners, further opening the door for the Italians to swoop in. A report from Calciomercato claims that Atalanta are now in a position to let their midfielder leave to join rivals Juventus for €55 million (£47m).

However, La Dea will only let Koopmeiners leave once their European Super Cup final against Real Madrid on August 14th has played out, as he is key to their performance.