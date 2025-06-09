Florian Wirtz is expected to join Liverpool this summer. | Getty Images

The Premier League champions look like they have learned from previous rejection.

Liverpool fans have been glued to the dramatics that is the club’s pursuit of Florian Wirtz for weeks now, but talks have hit a roadblock following the latest updates.

Despite all signs initially pointing to the German star arriving on Merseyside, progress has started to slow as the two clubs are yet to agree on a transfer fee. The latest news on the Wirtz pursuit is that Bayer Leverkusen are not playing ball with Liverpool’s offers so far.

The German powerhouses have knocked back a third offer from the Premier League champions, which would have involved a total cash package of €134 million. However, Leverkusen are standing firm on their €150 million valuation, as this is realistically the last time they can demand big bucks before Wirtz enter the final 12 months of his contract next summer.

Liverpool at risk of transfer nightmare 2.0

Initial reports had suggested Liverpool were ‘unwilling’ to meet the full asking price set by Bayer Leverkusen. This in itself risks the whole deal collapsing.

Despite Wirtz being set on a move to Anfield and personal talks over a five-year deal wrapped up, the Reds will get nowhere without the green light from the Germans. Ultimately, Leverkusen hold the cards and they are determined to see the full whack of cash come their way if they’re going to lose another key player this summer.

If Liverpool are stubborn in their approach, they risk missing the chance to bring in a priority signing. It wouldn’t be the first time it’s happened either.

In 2023, the Reds were pushing to sign a replacement for Fabinho and had made Romeo Lavia a top target. They saw a total of three bids rejected by his former club Southampton, as all of them were below the asking price. When Liverpool eventually returned with an improved bid, Lavia snubbed the chance to move to Anfield and headed for Chelsea instead.

Lavia had been heavily linked with Liverpool, who reportedly did not believe he was worth Southampton’s asking price. They then lodged a surprise £115 million bid for Moises Caicedo but in the end, both midfielders chose Stamford Bridge over Anfield.

While it was probably best Liverpool didn’t land Lavia in the end due to his massive injury blow, his case still serves as an example of how easy it is to lose a target. Fortunately, it seems as though the Reds have taken notes from their failed pursuit and have learned from it.

Florian Wirtz to Liverpool latest

The fear of a Wirtz deal collapsing didn’t seem to last long. Mere hours after the latest offer was rejected, it has since been reported that Liverpool will bump up their bid and reach ‘almost’ the full €150 million (£126m) Bayer Leverkusen are asking for.

According to new information from Sky Germany, Wirtz himself is confident he will become a Liverpool player soon and a medical is expected to taken place following an agreement between the two clubs, at last.

“I expect the medical will take place in the next days. As we expect a total agreement between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen within the next one, two or maybe three days,” says leading reporter Florian Plettenberg.