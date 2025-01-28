Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool have entered the picture to sign this winger from Germany.

Liverpool have been linked with some exciting transfer targets this month but so far, no new recruits have made it over the Anfield threshold. There is still time for the Reds to finalise some last-minute deals, but Deadline Day is rapidly approaching.

Defenders have been the main focus of the January reports so far, as Arne Slot plans for the future of his team. However, with Mohamed Salah’s contract situation still up in the air and doubts cast over Darwin Núñez’s future, the boss may need to consider new attacking options as well.

Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi has cropped up on the radar, as Liverpool are reportedly the ‘latest entrants’ in the race to snap him up. According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, both Liverpool and Chelsea are in the running to sign the 23-year-old, as snags have seemingly been met with his connection with Napoli.

Liverpool ‘are watching’ Adeyemi

The Italian report claims that ‘figures are being discussed’ over the potential exit of Adeyemi but he ‘must be convinced’ to take the move to Napoli. The Italians are looking to replace the recently departed Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who made the switch to Paris Saint-Germain in a deal until 2029, and Adeyemi is on their shortlist.

Dortmund currently value their winger at €45 million (£38m) but sporting director Sebastian Kehl recently told Sky that he ‘cannot confirm’ any pending agreements with Napoli.

Amid his exit links, both Liverpool and Chelsea are ‘now watching’ how things will unfold with Adeyemi. The seeming halt on the situation with Napoli could also give them a way into negotiations. There has been an indication that Dortmund allow their forward to leave this month before the deadline, if the right price is met.

Chelsea may have more wiggle room when it comes to splashing the cash, having broken headlines for years with the amount of money thrown at new signings, but Liverpool have the success edge. The Reds are the favourites to take home the Premier League title this season and signing Adeyemi this month could see him pick up a winners’ medal just months into his tenure.

Liverpool vs Chelsea interest

Adeyemi is a versatile winger who predominantly plays on the left but is also comfortable on the right and in the No.9 position. One of the most impressive things about Liverpool’s current attack is their ability to switch around the front three and play in different positions.

With Salah at risk of leaving Anfield for free and reports suggesting Núñez could be headed for the door, the Reds would need to replace these influential players this year. Chelsea on the other hand, have a handsomely stacked squad. The Blues have 10 attacking players in total on their current roster, as well as attacking midfielder Cole Palmer. Five of those attackers are wingers, with at least two senior options to deploy on both the left and right flank.

Liverpool currently have six forwards, including new signing Federico Chiesa. But with the Italian still working towards regular game time and the risk of some players leaving, Slot can’t afford to be left short on attacking firepower after this season.

