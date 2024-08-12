Martin Zubimendi. (Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool have been pushing to get a deal for Martin Zubimendi over the line.

Liverpool continue to move forwards in their pursuit of Martín Zubimendi this summer, with the latest updates from Spain claiming they are willing to go above and beyond to make this deal happen.

According to Mundo Deportivo (via TEAMtalk), the Reds have ‘already informed’ Real Sociedad that they are ‘willing’ to pay the midfielder’s €60 million (£51m) release clause, and are just waiting on the player himself to give the green light.

Zubimendi is said to be ‘extremely attracted by the proposal’ from Merseyside. If things go smoothly, the 25-year-old could become the first signing of the Arne Slot era.

Real Sociedad are a hot bed for transfer interest this summer, as it’s not just Zubimendi who has been turning heads. Fellow midfielder Mikel Merino is on the radar of Arsenal but according to Football Insider, the Gunners are ‘confident’ they can complete a deal even if Zubimendi does move to Liverpool.

Pete O’Rourke has revealed that Real Sociedad are in fact ‘prepared to let both’ midfield stars leave this summer and a Zubimendi exit is ‘unlikely’ to affect Arsenal’s pursuit of Merino. The 28-year-old is now into the final year of his contract and he has turned down the offer of a new deal with the San Sebastian club.

Arsenal have reportedly received the green light from Merino, despite initial suggestions that Liverpool’s push to sign Zubimendi could snub his teammate of a similar move to the Premier League. Instead, these concerns have now ‘been squashed’. However, like most high profile transfer links this summer, more avenues continue to appear. There has been a lot to keep up on with Liverpool’s Zubimendi interest and Paul Joyce has dropped an update on the player’s release clause.

Writing in his latest coverage for The Times, Joyce has reported that Sociedad are ‘increasing the pressure’ on their boyhood talent by telling him that he must pay his own clause in order to see the move reach the next stages.

“Sociedad are now playing hardball with the Spain midfielder, who may have otherwise begun contemplating negotiating with Liverpool,” Joyce wrote. “Clearly, there are ways in which the depositing of the clause with La Liga can be managed, but the prospect of Zubimendi having to force his way out of the club places him under greater stress.”