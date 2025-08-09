Liverpool are still eagle-eyed on the transfer market.

The majority of headlines linked with Liverpool right now are focused on the ongoing Alexander Isak saga. While the Reds remain connected to the Swedish superstar, they are exploring other potential signings as well.

A number of updates have emerged this week as Liverpool find themselves searching for a new left-winger and a centre-back. They remain interested in tweaking their midfield as well, with Brighton’s Carlos Baleba reportedly on the radar.

The 21-year-old has turned a lot of heads during his time on the south coast and the Premier League champions are among the interested clubs currently monitoring his position.

Liverpool interested in Carlos Baleba

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool are among several Premier League clubs looking to snag Baleba from their top flight rivals. The 21-year-old is being ‘closely monitored’ by at least seven clubs, including the reigning champions.

Along with the Reds, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have all been mentioned as potential suitors for the Cameroon international.

All clubs have their reasons for targeting Baleba, with United reportedly making him a ‘priority target’ at the request of Ruben Amorim. The Red Devils, who recorded their lowest ever Premier League points tally last season when they finished 15th in the table, are in need of improving multiple areas of their squad.

United have ‘made contact’ with Baleba’s representatives but no official offer has been put on the table just yet. Focus so far has been mainly on new attackers, with Benjamin Sesko the latest new arrival over the threshold.

Liverpool looking for Wataru Endo replacement

Liverpool have identified Baleba as a ‘suitable fit’ for their current system as they plan to build on their midfield. The arrival of Florian Wirtz was a marquee signing to contribute to Arne Slot’s more attacking plan but the Reds remain interested in signing more central and defensive operators to keep the engine room solid and protected.

Wataru Endo has been mentioned in the report, with his career now entering its latter stages. The 32-year-old was mostly a rotational player last season under Slot and his future seemed uncertain for a while amid multiple exit links.

Endo is under contract until 2027 but Liverpool ‘must plan for the future’. Baleba has been highlighted as a ‘super addition’ to join the Anfield ranks alongside Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister.

Baleba started 31 Premier League games for Brighton last season, establishing himself as key part of the Seagulls’ set-up. Naturally, the south coast side aren’t showing much willing to part ways with their midfielder at this point, especially as his current contract isn’t up until 2028.

In attempt to fend off any lurking rivals, Brighton have reportedly set a staggering asking price of €120 million (£103m) for Baleba’s signature. That’s according to ESPN, who also report that the player is currently happy where he is and a move away is more likely next year.

