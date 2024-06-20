Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The latest on Liverpool’s rival transfer rumour mill ahead of the new season.

While Euro 2024 continues to take centre stage of the football summer calendar, domestic clubs are working on bringing in some crucial signings with the transfer window now in full swing.

The 2023/24 Premier League season wasn’t short of drama as the title race went right down to the wire as Manchester City were crowned champions once again, leaving Arsenal and Liverpool in their wake. The Reds had been in with a strong chance of winning another title under Jurgen Klopp as the ultimate parting gift, but a sticky run of form in April let them down and they were forced to settle for third place.

With Arne Slot now at Anfield and working alongside Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes to bring in reinforcements, Liverpool are expected to have an interesting summer window. Of course, they aren’t the only Premier League side making moves on the market to strengthen their ranks ahead of the new season.

We’ve been taking a look at the latest stories and rumours doing the rounds outside of Anfield and keeping an eye on Liverpool’s rivals’ business. Aston Villa, who enjoyed a strong 2023/24 campaign by beating Tottenham Hotspur to fourth place, have ‘agreed a deal’ to sign Ian Maatsen from Chelsea.

According to Sky Sports, Unai Emery’s side have entered talks over personal terms with the left-back, with initial discussions ‘described as positive’. The transfer fee for Maatsen is reported to be in the region of £35 million and £40 million, and expected to rise with add-ons.

The 22-year-old was sent out on loan to Borussia Dortmund at the start of the year, signing until the end of the season. He featured in all but two Bundesliga matches he was eligible for during his time in Germany, having made sporadic appearances for Chelsea in the first half of the season. He also made seven Champions League appearances as Dortmund reached the final of the competition at Wembley.

Maatsen is a left-back by trade but showed off his versatility last season by operating at left-wing, left midfield and even on the right when called upon. With his contract at Stamford Bridge not due to expire until 2026, the Dutchman had a £35 million release in place, which actually expired earlier this week. Dortmund were keen to bring Maatsen in on a permanent deal but their offers were shy of the release clause amount.

Chelsea are now in a position to negotiate a higher fee, which is exactly what they did with Aston Villa, who are eager to build on last season’s milestone run. The Villans qualified for Champions League football for the first time after finishing two points ahead of Spurs. They have not competed in UEFA’s elite tournament since its rebrand — Villa last played in the European Cup 41 years, having lifted the trophy in the 1981/82 season.