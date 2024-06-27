Wolves via Getty Images

A roundup of some of the latest transfer rumour headlines for Liverpool’s Premier League rivals.

There are plenty of rumours to dissect as Liverpool continue to navigate their way through their first summer transfer window without the input of Jurgen Klopp. The German’s successor has arrived in the form of Arne Slot and he is ready to roll up his sleeves and get stuck into his debut season, but there’s plenty to do on the transfer market first.

While the Reds have their own incomings and outgoings to consider before the start of the new season, it’s always worth keeping one eye on their opponents too. We’ve rounded up some of the latest headlines on the rumour mill for Liverpool’s close Premier League opponents.

Aston Villa medical completed

Aston Villa stormed to a strong fourth-placed finish last season and qualified for Champions League football for the first time. Ahead of their run among Europe’s elite, they are strengthening their ranks and have agreed a player-plus-cash deal for midfield star Douglas Luiz.

Juventus have committed to transferring Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea as well as a reported €25 million (£18.5m) in cash for the Brazilian’s signature. According to Fabrizio Romano, Barrenechea has ‘successfully completed’ his medical and will be officially announced alongside Iling-Junior and Ian Maatsen from Chelsea in the coming days.

Former Juventus U19 coach Andrea Bonatti described Barrenechea as ‘no different’ to the likes of Rodri and Sergio Busquets, and he has been backed to be a strong signing for Villa ahead of the new season.

Newcastle reject Spurs offer

Newcastle United have been linked with making some significant changes this summer as they work to stay within the Premier League’s profit and sustainability guidelines. The Magpies are looking to cash in on some key players to raise much-needed funds but they have knocked back an approach from rivals Tottenham Hotspur after an attempt to sign one of their most influential players.

According to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Newcastle have been receiving offers for star forward Alexander Isak and Spurs are among those interested in snapping him up. The report claims that Tottenham have lodged a bid for Isak and pitched Richarlison as part of the deal. However, the Toon have ‘already refused’ the approach, sending their opponents back to the drawing board.