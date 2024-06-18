A general view of Anfield. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

A look at how Liverpool’s rivals are moving during the summer transfer window.

Liverpool are headed into a competitive summer transfer window as they look to equip Arne Slot with the ideal squad to tackle his first season in charge at Anfield. The return of Michael Edwards in his new role with FSG and the appointment of Richard Hughes as sporting director has resulted in a lot of healthy transfer rumours for the Reds.

But while Liverpool consider their own options, those around them will also be strengthening ahead of another thrilling Premier League season. There are plenty of links being connected to some of the Reds’ closest opponents and some of them involve players Liverpool have been considering for themselves as well.

One man who has been attracting a lot of attention this year in Ivan Toney, whose future looks set to lie away from Brentford. The striker is currently out in Germany with England for Euro 2024 and those interested will be hoping to see a glimmer of him in action as the Three Lions hope to avenge their previous European heartbreak.

Prior to his suspension, Toney contributed 20 goals and five assists for the Bees in the 2022/23 Premier League season and rival top flight clubs have been clambering to sign him. Arsenal were once leading the charge but Stan Collymore urged that Liverpool would be a better destination for the 28-year-old.

Speaking to CaughtOffside at the start of the year, he said: “For me, if Liverpool decided to come calling, that would be perfect. I know they already have an embarrassment of riches in forward areas but if any of them were offloaded in the coming months, the Brentford star could be a great addition. I rate Toney so highly that I could see him in between [Mohamed] Salah and [Luis] Díaz.

“Liverpool will likely look at him and say ‘Not for us’ but If I was the Reds, I would genuinely be inclined to let [Cody] Gakpo go, who I don’t think will go on to become a prolific Liverpool striker, and replace him with Toney. If they offered Brentford cash and Gakpo, I wonder if the Bees would go for that?”

However, a new update has emerged amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur, who have reportedly been knocked back by Brentford. According to FootballTransfers, the North London club had ‘verbally agreed personal terms’ with Toney but have had a £40 million bid rejected. The Bees are said to be demanding a fee of £65 million before parting ways with Toney but an offer of £55 million will reportedly be enough to get the deal finalised between the two parties.

The report claims that Spurs do indeed have the funds to sign the striker and be able to fend off competition for his signature, but they are still trying to be cautious with their spending. Tottenham are looking to sign as many as five new players this summer to aid their Champions League push in the new season.