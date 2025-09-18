Arne Slot | Getty Images

Liverpool have made an impressive start to the new Premier League season under Arne Slot

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have the chance to sign some more players when the January transfer window. They ended up having a busy summer on the recruitment front in the end. The Reds delved into the market to bring in the likes of Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez and Alexander Isak to bolster their ranks.

Arne Slot’s side have made an impressive start to the new Premier League season. They have won their first four fixtures against AFC Bournemouth, Newcastle United, Arsenal and Burnley. The Merseyside outfit them beat Atletico Madrid 3-2 last time out in the Champions League at Anfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool eye Ronald Araujo

Liverpool are ‘ready’ to make a £43million move for Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo in January, according to Fichajes. The Reds are being linked with a swoop for the centre-back this winter. He is under contract in Spain until 2031.

Araujo, 26, joined his current club back in 2018. Prior to his switch to La Liga, he played in South America for Rentistas and Boston River. He has since gone on to make 177 appearances since his move to Europe as a youngster and has chipped in with 10 goals.

Liverpool could see him as someone to boost their defensive department. If he joined, he would give them more competition and depth at the back. He would battle it out with the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate for a place in the starting XI.

Where would Ronald Araujo fit in at Liverpool?

Liverpool are long-term admirers of Marc Guehi at Crystal Palace but they weren’t able to strike a deal to get him in the summer. Araujo may have now been identified as a potential alternative target. It remains to be seen at this stage whether Barcelona would be willing to let him go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds could also target him as a potential long-term replacement for Konate. His contract expires at the end of the campaign and he is yet to pen an extension. He is due to become a free agent in June 2026 as things stand. Losing him for nothing wouldn’t be ideal and they could do with getting a fee for him.

Konate was criticised by former Liverpool favourite Jamie Carragher after their opening day win over Bournemouth. At the time, Carragher said: “For Semenyo to run that far and get his shot away is incredible - but where is Konate going? He had a really, really poor night tonight at centre-back.”

He added: "There is definitely a problem that Arne Slot has to solve. People say 'they need a centre-back'. A centre-back doesn't fix that. He just takes Konate's place.”

Meanwhile, Matt Le Tissier told Football Insider: “Ibrahima Konate’s performance last night (against Bournemouth) was an interesting one. Not one of his better games for Liverpool. He was slammed by the commentator [Carragher] during the game. I think we’ve got to cut the boy a little bit of slack. It’s the first game of the season, it’s pretty early to be jumping on his case.”