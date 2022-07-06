All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp rounds off his new squad ahead of the new season.

Liverpool have already done plenty of summer shopping.

The Reds acted quickly to agree deals for Calvin Ramsay and Fabio Carvalho, and they preempted the Sadio Mane exit by snapping up Darwin Nunez on a big-money deal.

It’s understood Liverpool are likely to go with what they have from this point, unless any particularly good opportunities pop up.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours currently surrounding Anfield.

Asensio asking price

Liverpool now know how much they would have to pay to seal a deal for Real Madrid star Marco Asensio.

The Spaniard has been linked with a move to Anfield, with Arsenal also interested.

Asensio is out of contract next summer and he could leave this year if no new deal is going to be done.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Real Madrid will consider offers between £21.6million and £25.8million this summer.

Dembélé latest

Another player who has been linked with a move to Liverpool is free agent Ousmane Dembélé.

The winger officially left Barcelona at the start of this month, leading to rumours the Reds could pull off a free deal.

But according to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are still confident they can reach a new deal with Dembélé before he goes elsewhere.

Firmino update

Liverpool won’t consider any offers for striker Roberto Firmino this summer.

There has been talk of an exit for the Brazilian this summer, with some reports suggesting the Reds could trade him due to his contract situation.