Arne Slot doesn’t have his troubles to seek, but has the Liverpool boss given himself some self inflicted wounds?

When it comes to football, the Dutch are never a nationality that is shy in keeping their opinions to themselves or in biting their tongues when there is something that needs to be said.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot hasn’t helped himself in recent weeks in that he has probably been too honest with some of his comments as his team struggles to find a domestic draw, never mind a win. The manager has several problems to fix including integrating new players, dealing with injuries, key players losing form and players who have uncertain futures at Anfield not playing at the normal levels.

Ruud Gullit takes aim at Arne Slot

Slot has also got things wrong with fellow Dutchman Ruud Gullit far from impressed with some of the things that the Liverpool boss has said and done recently. Slot’s comments about Brentford’s tactics left himself wide open for criticism and Gullit has taken umbrage to the statement: "He explained the opponent's tactics and explained why his team was struggling. I thought that was so strange; you shouldn't be saying that,” Gullit said via The Mirror.

"You have success and then suddenly you don't. That's a learning process for Slot." It’s a valid point from Gullit because it isn’t Slot’s first season at Liverpool, he has faced all of these tactics before and has dealt with long balls and long throw-ins. In games where his side had to be more pragmatic last season they still managed to find a way to win. It shouldn’t be a surprise, nor should it really trouble Slot and Liverpool.

Did Slot blunder in dropping Ekitike for Isak?

Something else that Slot has done this season was self-inflicted when, needing to get his record signing up to speed, brought Alexander Isak into the starting XI at the expense of Hugo Ekitike. Of all the summer signings, only the France international can really claim to have hit the ground running and made an immediate impact. He shouldn’t have had to make way for Isak just to accommodate the Swede. Slot then tried changing formation to play both of the together rather than picking the one who was scoring goals and use the other off the bench.

Gullit didn’t think that it was the sort of decision that would have gone down well with Ekitike: "He played really well at the start of the season, but then they suddenly brought in Isak," the former Chelsea and Newcastle boss questioned. "He probably thought: 'I'm playing well, so why do I have to leave?' That's not good for a team either." Slot has to go back to basics, play the players who are in form and who are fully fit starting with picking Ekitike as his no.9 until Isak proves that he is the one that should be playing.