When will Liverpool secure the Premier League title? | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have struggled to hit the highs of their performances from last season but one player in particular has been shining.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have work to do when they return to Premier League action after the international break. As their clash with Manchester United looms, Arne Slot has big decisions to make regarding the team he will deploy.

So far this season, the Reds have struggled to show the dominance going forwards that they displayed in their title-winning campaign. Their defence has also been an area of concern among fans and professionals alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The majority of Liverpool’s Premier League wins this season have been courtesy of late comebacks. After four nail-biting wins to open their campaign, the Reds had their own tactics used against them when Crystal Palace and Chelsea both reaped the benefits of stoppage time goals.

While their previous wins ensured three points, the performances weren’t as convincing as fans may have liked. Slot must assess his squad options, especially after the results of an expensive summer transfer window continue to need time to bed in.

Other players have also come up short of their usual standards, including Mohamed Salah, who has scored just one league goal from open play this season, and was recently criticised by Wayne Rooney. Few in the team have stuck to consistent standards in these initial games of the season, but one man in particular has earned his place in Slot’s starting line-up.

Ryan Gravenberch has become a key Liverpool player

Ryan Gravenberch is one of Liverpool’s most improved players since the arrival of Slot. The midfielder was signed as a rotational player under Jurgen Klopp but Slot has identified his importance and has promoted him to a fixed starting figure within the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the Dutch manager’s arrival, Gravenberch has missed just two Premier League fixtures. Once last season to be rested, and the first match of this campaign due to his suspension.

While the 23-year-old mostly operates as a defensive midfielder, he has become an important attacking outlet for the Reds. He was the star of the show against Everton as he was involved in both goals and he also contributed an important goal against Newcastle United.

Slot has quite the headache when it comes to deciding his midfield three. Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and new signing Florian Wirtz are all in contention and the three have in fact been rotated this season, while Gravenberch has remained an untouched starter in both the Premier League and Champions League.

Ryan Gravenberch praise and stats this season

The latest statistics provided by WhoScored have revealed that Gravenberch is in fact Liverpool’s best performing player so far this season, proving why Slot is right to start him week in, week out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dutch midfielder has also earned plenty of praise from fans and the media. Rio Ferdinand recently assessed his improvements since arriving at Liverpool, having backed him to become a star since his early years at Ajax.

“The assets he has with taking the ball under pressure, taking and beating the press with the ball, driving with it. Defensively, he’s improving all the time. I think he’s got a wonderful career ahead of him,” he sad on the Rio Ferdinand Presents Podcast.

With his all-round game improving, Gravenberch has been lauded as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League by Sky Sports pundit Clinton Morrison.