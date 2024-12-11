Liverpool have some huge decisions to make as the January transfer window approaches.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With less than three weeks until the new year rolls in, rumours are flying ahead of the January transfer window. While Liverpool are not expected to make any significant signings during the winter period, it’s their contract situation that is gathering the most attention.

The spotlight remains on Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, who are edging closer to the final months of their contracts. Once the January window opens, all three players will be able to enter pre-contract negotiations with other clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander-Arnold remains a concern amid the ongoing interest shown from Real Madrid. Melissa Reddy recently provided an update on the trio, claiming that while the right-back’s situation is ‘different’ from the others, Salah and Van Dijk are unlikely to agree a deal with a new team.

“It’s been quite evident that Salah and Van Dijk really want to stay. They’ve made that clear, they verbalised that and I think, possibly on their side, there’s been a bit of frustration that it’s taken so long to reach an agreement. But the anticipation is that there will be one, that both players will remain at the club,” the Sky Sports reporter revealed earlier this week.

“The situation with Alexander-Arnold is slightly different because he has Real Madrid hugely interested in him and some of his recent comments about winning the Ballon d’Or is very much singing from that Real Madrid hymn sheet. All three would be able to speak to overseas clubs from January 1st. The feeling and sense I get from Salah and Virgil is that they have no intention to do that.”

Updates continue to churn out ahead of January and according to Football Insider, Liverpool are willing to break their own rules in order to keep Salah at Anfield. Former Manchester United scout Mick Brown has admitted he is ‘confident’ the Reds and the Egyptian will reach an agreement in time. He believes Liverpool will go back on their one-year extension policy for players over 30 as part of a special case for the influential winger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m always amazed that clubs build bridges that they can’t cross. There’s always an exception,” Brown said. “It’s an issue they’ve made for themselves. They want to only offer one-year contracts for the older players, but Salah has to be an exception. He’s so important to that club and such a good player that you have to break your own rules.

“From what I hear, they’re going to speak to Salah behind the scenes with the offer of a two-year deal. They won’t go any higher than that, it won’t be three years for example, because of this one-year rule they’ve put in place for themselves. Then, the ball will be in his court and it will be up to him whether he wants to agree.”

With a stunning 16 goals and 12 assists 22 appearances so far this season, Salah is once again showing how influential he is to Liverpool. With multiple reports suggesting he wants to stay at Anfield, it’s all down to the Reds to make a new deal happen.