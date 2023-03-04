Newcastle United are owned by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund and Amanda Staveley belives they’ll not divest interest.

Newcastle United director Amanda Staveley is adamant that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) will not divest interest in the club and turn their attention to Liverpool.

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have put the Reds on the market, with principal owner John Henry admitted they are looking for investors.

A host of parties have been linked with Liverpool yet no concrete offers have seemingly landed at the door yet.

PIF are majority stakeholders in Newcastle, having completed a takeover in October 202. Staveley owns 10%.

Stavely, speaking at the Financial Times’ Business of Football Summit, revealed she is a Liverpool fan and previously tried to purchase the club.

But she felt that Newcastle offered much better value for money and PIF will not want to walk away in pursuit of Champions League qualification this season.

Staveley said: "When we looked at Newcastle, we were very clear we wanted a club with a passionate fanbase. We got that. We also wanted a club we could buy affordably because we (Staveley and her husband Mehrdad Ghoudoussi) are also partners with PIF.

“We are not that wealthy. We're the poor partner and that helps govern a lot of decisions. We didn't go for the wonderful Tottenham [Hotspur] and Chelsea and Liverpool. I'm a massive Liverpool fan and we tried to buy them but we walked into a Newcastle game and said: ‘Why spend X billion when you can spend £350m (on Newcastle)?’

“No, I don't think so (if PIF could switch their interest to a powerhouse in Liverpool or Manchester United). I can't speak for PIF but I really can't see that happening. We've built in the last year from 11th to hoping we have a chance of the Champions League.